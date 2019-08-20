A Lompoc family was among the honorees during a recent event in which the California State Legislature presented a certificate of recognition to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.
The Hibbits family, which owns a 395-acre ranch in the Lompoc Valley, was honored alongside Bill Dillon, a Santa Barbara-based environmental law attorney, and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, which was applauded by the state at the July 27 ceremony for its “work with property owners to preserve and protect key historical and natural resources.”
The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, founded in 1985, works with community groups, landowners and others to conserve, restore and manage open space, wildlife habitat and family farms throughout the county, according to the organization.
The Hibbits family, which has ranched in the area for four generations, received recognition for its more than 80 years of dedication to the protection of agricultural lands in the county. The honor highlights the family’s agricultural easement on its Lompoc ranch, in partnership with the Land Trust, as one of its most significant conservation accomplishments, according to the Land Trust.
The honors coincided with the unveiling of the Land Trust’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan, which has a key goal of expanding the network of relationships between the Land Trust and landowners like the Hibbits, who were described by the Land Trust as “prominent community thinkers and agricultural leaders who can help fuel the conservation of additional working lands.”
Other goals in the organization’s five-year plan include bringing total conserved acreage to 40,000 countywide, conserving at least one key property on the Gaviota Coast, and the possible establishment of a flagship recreation area for the people of the Santa Maria Valley.
“One of the most important innovations at the Land Trust over the past few years has been a discernible shift in the execution of our mission from an opportunistic and largely reactive organization to one that is proactive and strategic,” said Chet Work, the Land Trust’s executive director.
The certificate from the California State Legislature called on the Land Trust to “continue to make a positive difference … [for] future generations.”
For more on the Land Trust, visit www.sblandtrust.org.