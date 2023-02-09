A memorial display made of Alberto's Corona's baseball caps and photos was erected near the family's home in Lompoc this week. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered by family members, an uncle and his stepfather, in the Santa Ynez River bed on Sunday, his sister, Elizabeth Santacruz, said.
Community members gather at a fundraiser to help with funeral costs after Alberto Corona's body was found last Sunday. The teen had been missing for over a week until family members say they discovered his body in the Santa Ynez River bed.
A memorial display made of Alberto's Corona's baseball caps and photos was erected near the family's home in Lompoc this week. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered by family members, an uncle and his stepfather, in the Santa Ynez River bed on Sunday, his sister, Elizabeth Santacruz, said.
A memorial display made of Alberto's Corona's baseball caps and photos was erected near the family's home in Lompoc this week. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered by family members, an uncle and his stepfather, in the Santa Ynez River bed on Sunday, his sister, Elizabeth Santacruz, said.
A Lompoc family has been left grieving and in search of answers after they say they discovered the body of 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona in the Santa Ynez River bed on Sunday.
Lompoc police said they assisted in the recovery of the body Sunday after it was found by two kayakers. Alberto's older sister, Elizabeth Santacruz, says two of the Corona family members found the teenager's body when they took the search into their own hands.
As the days since the discovery of the body have left the family in mourning and in need of support, Santacruz says the family has grown frustrated by media reports and what's been posted on social media. Santacruz said she's both dissatisfied and in disbelief in how the efforts of law enforcement were depicted in the media.
“We found him almost two weeks later. Our family found him, not the cops, not the sheriffs, not search and rescue. Nobody," Santacruz said. "It had to be my own family that put their life at risk to go find him."
Santacruz says the two kayakers mentioned in the Lompoc police news release were actually her uncle and stepfather.
When asked if LPD would be able to confirm if the two kayakers were relatives of Alberto, Sgt. Jose Magaña, said the department is "not going to confirm or deny anything. The statement that we were going to provide has already been provided."
On Wednesday, Lompoc police said the case is still under investigation. A county sheriff's spokeswoman said the office's efforts were focused on identifying the body after its discovery on Sunday.
“Our role in this investigation is from the coroner’s perspective. The cause and manner of death are pending,” said Raquel Zick, the public information officer from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Coroner's detectives utilized rapid DNA testing to identify Corona. Authorities have said they don't not believe foul play is involved.
Alberto left his Lompoc home about 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and did not return, prompting his father to file a missing-person’s report the following day, Sgt. Scott Morgan told the Times last week.
Police later learned he was with two known individuals during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 when their vehicle became stuck in mud at the far west end of the city and they abandoned it.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
While walking back to the city, the three disagreed about which route to take, and the other two went east and made it back to Lompoc, while Alberto went north and apparently was not seen again until the discovery of his body.
On Feb. 1, members of the Lompoc Police Detective Bureau flew in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit helicopter over the area where Alberto was last seen but did not locate him.
On Feb. 2, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team with three search dogs, supported by the helicopter, thoroughly searched the area but did not locate him nor any signs of foul play, Magana said.
On Wednesday, the family had a fundraiser to further help with funeral costs, where community members and loved ones were able to share their condolences and support.
In honor of Alberto’s life, a memorial display was made by his loved ones, showcasing his baseball caps, each adorned with an 'A,' flowers and dozens of prayer candles surrounding pictures of the young teen.
Graciela Cabrera Corona, Alberto ‘s mother, says she loved her son very much and was seen expressing her gratitude to those who have donated.
Meanwhile, the family has received an outpouring of support from the Central Coast community. They launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and the community’s response has been both empathetic and immediate.
Nancy Solorio, who donated $1,000, said, “My condolences to you, Gracia, and your family. You have so much support from your community. May he rest in peace."
By Thursday night, a total of 296 donations had been made, leading to donations totaling $18,887. The funds will go to helping pay for funeral services, relieving the family of some of the financial burden in the wake of this tragedy, allowing them to be able to grieve with one less concern.
Angel Zuniga, a friend of Alberto, says he has been close with Alberto since they were young. He says Alberto knew if he ever needed someone to talk to he was there for him. Alberto attended Lompoc Valley Middle School.
“It’s a good feeling knowing that we’re here being able to support his family and being able to lay him down to rest like how he deserves,” said Zuniga. “It is sad knowing that we’re not going to be able to see him how we’d like to and hang out with him, but it's a good feeling knowing we’re helping out his family.”
Also Paleteria Linda Michoacana No. 4 is holding another fundraiser on Friday, where they'll sell plates of roasted chicken, rice, beans, sauce and a soda for $17. The proceeds go to support the family. Those interested can place orders by calling (805) 944-7674 or by stopping at 1008 North H Street at Linda Michoacana. It starts at 12 p.m.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.