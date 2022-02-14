031720 Lompoc Council 01

Participants at a March 2020 Lompoc City Council meeting sit apart from each other for social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Masks will no longer be required indoors at city facilities for those vaccinated starting Feb. 16.

Lompoc will no longer require indoor masking for vaccinated visitors to city facilities beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16, officials announced last week.

The announcement aligns with the California Public Health Department's decision to rescind the health officer order that requires universal indoor masking. The county also followed suit on Feb. 10, exempting vaccinated residents from the indoor mask mandate effective Feb. 16.

In accordance with state public health guidance, universal masking still will be required in specific settings including public transit, schools, child care facilities, shelters, health-care settings and correctional facilities.

Otherwise, only unvaccinated residents in the county will be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces such as restaurants, stores and other businesses.

The California Department of Public Health suggests that although indoor masking requirements have been updated, members of the community, including those fully vaccinated, are encouraged to consider their personal risk in the months ahead as the virus continues to circulate.

COVID-19 shot clinics offering first, second and booster doses are available countywide. Locations can be viewed at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/.

Additional information about the COVID-19 response in Santa Barbara County, including testing sites, isolation and quarantine guidance, and data is available at publichealthsbc.org.

For local information and resources, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources

