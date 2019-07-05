Despite a steady stream of fireworks — both legal and illegal — that could be heard and seen exploding throughout the city of Lompoc during Thursday night’s Fourth of July celebrations, the holiday was a relatively calm one for at least one of the city’s public safety agencies.
Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald Kuras said Friday that his department did not receive any calls about fireworks-related fires on Thursday evening, and there were no reports of injuries caused by fireworks. Kuras also noted that Fire Department personnel did not issue any citations for illegal fireworks.
That isn’t to say there weren’t any law-breakers; in fact, Kuras said, it was the overwhelming amount of illegal activity that led his department to essentially stand down for safety reasons.
“There [were] so many fireworks going off in the city it became impossible to track and locate all the illegal fireworks,” Kuras said.
He went on to note that “the large volume of people that were flooding the streets, and with limited visibility caused by the use of both legal and illegal fireworks, our crews were directed to not engage due to safety concerns.”
The city’s annual Fireworks Spectacular, which included a 15-minute display put on by professionals, drew thousands of community members to Huyck Stadium. That event seemed to go off without a hitch and the fireworks, which were set to patriotic music, drew applause from those who watched both in and around the stadium.
While that show was happening, dozens of other professional-grade fireworks could be seen shooting into the sky from all over the city. The loud bangs and bright lights from many more fireworks explosions could be seen, heard, and sometimes felt, until well into Friday morning.
The only fireworks that were legally allowed in the city during the holiday were the so-called “safe and sane” variety that do not explode or fly. Several neighborhoods hosted block party gatherings where those fireworks were set off in a legal manner.
Personnel with the Lompoc Police Department did not respond Friday to questions regarding their Thursday night patrols.
All fireworks are outlawed within the city of Lompoc, except the “safe and sane” materials, and those are only allowed during a set block of time on the July 4 holiday. Santa Barbara County has banned fireworks in all unincorporated areas outside the city.