FBSBEmptyBowls7-27-2022-1215.jpg

Longtime Lompoc resident Jamie Diggs, partner services manager with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, proudly shows off the chili she made as she serves attendees at the Lompoc Empty Bowls event in July 2022. 

 Contributed, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Soup is on for the 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser slated for Wednesday, July 26, at the Dick Dewees Community Center, and the public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of friendship and breaking bread while helping to fight food insecurity in the community.

Proceeds from the lunchtime soup event benefit programs and services provided by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County that assist vulnerable populations in Lompoc, including the senior population and U.S. veterans and active duty personnel who rely on outside resources to supplement daily provisions.

FBSBEmptyBowls7-27-2022-1070.jpg

Lompoc Empty Bowls attendees will be invited to select from a collection of hundreds of colorfully hand-painted ceramic bowls during the 18th annual event to be held Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
032818 Empty Bowls Lompoc 01.jpg

Chuck Madsen serves a guest at the Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser in 2018.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0