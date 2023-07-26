More than 300 guests turned out and lined up Wednesday afternoon to sample dozens of delectable soups offered at the 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event, where breaking bread becomes central to the fundraising efforts of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank's mission to end hunger.
Guests were welcomed at the Dick Dewees Community Center by friends, volunteers, and local restaurants for two lunch seating times, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and served healthy portions of warm soup.
They selected from hearty options like clam chowder, albondigas (meatballs), potato bacon, seafood bisque, minestrone and cream of tomato, among others.
"Lompoc is so generous. Since the event began in Lompoc over 18 years ago, we have seen so much support from the entire community," said Anna Boren, Foodbank donor relations supervisor.
"From our guests, committee members, volunteers, soup donors, bowl makers, raffle donors, and Foodbank staff, it’s amazing to see so many people come together to raise funds to feed those experiencing hunger in our community."
Prior to dining, guests were invited to select from hundreds of handcrafted glazed ceramic bowls from which to polish off soup and bread prepared by event sponsors.
Soup this year was donated by local restaurants Alfie's Fish and Chips, American Host, Glaze's BBQ, Mi Amore, Mission Club, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, One Room Coffee Shop, Tom's Burgers and Wild West Pizza, as well as SYV Community Outreach organization and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
In the coming days as numbers are tallied, the Foodbank will know if their goal to raise $50,000 this year was met.
"Empty Bowls is such a fun way to support your local food bank," Boren said, noting that 100% of funds raised supports the Foodbank.
Proceeds benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's mission to fight food insecurity in the local community, particularly in vulnerable populations including seniors, single parent households and U.S. veterans and active duty personnel who rely on outside resources to supplement daily provisions.
"This event is important because it teaches Lompoc about what the Foodbank does and who it supports in their community," Boren said. "In 2022, the Foodbank distributed over 1 million pounds to over 18,000 individuals within the city of Lompoc."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.