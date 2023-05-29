The Lompoc Draft 2023-2031 General Plan Housing Element Update is under review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which has 90 days to provide feedback to the city, a spokeswoman said.
The updated draft outlines existing and projected housing needs to accommodate 2,396 new housing units within the city of Lompoc between 2023 and 2031, and provides a list of sites for housing development that are considered adequate to accommodate the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).
The plan also documents constraints to housing production and analyzes fair housing issues and contributing factors, according to its table of contents, and includes goals for Lompoc, programs for the acceleration of housing development, rehabilitation and preservation of housing units in order to meet the needs of Lompoc residents.