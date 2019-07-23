Following its first hiatus in 43 years, the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club’s annual dog shows will return to Ryon Park this week with a new-look event that has already surpassed the expectations of some of the lead organizers.
The event will kick off with specialty shows on Thursday and Friday and then wrap up with its all-breed shows and the return of obedience and rally trials on Saturday and Sunday. This week’s competitions will represent a comeback for the Lompoc shows, which were canceled last year for the first time in the event’s history.
Terry Bearman, the president of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club, said he was confident in the event’s viability — both this year and in the future — particularly after drawing about 680 dogs for this summer’s shows.
“That’s more than we thought we’d get, and more than we had at our last show [two years ago], so we’re very happy,” Bearman said, referring to the canine competitors.
The shows will take place from about 8 a.m. to late afternoon each day at Ryon Park, the condition of which played a significant role in last year’s cancellation.
In announcing the move to call off the 2018 shows, Lompoc Valley Kennel Club leaders cited the poor condition of the park — particularly the many gopher holes that could pose health hazards for dogs and their human handlers — and declining club revenue as the main reasons.
Bearman noted this week that city workers, and others, have been addressing the gopher issue with traps that have reduced the number of holes throughout the park.
While Bearman said the park still wasn’t in ideal shape, he acknowledged that “it looks way better than it did.”
“Every day they’ve been out there,” he said of city staffers, “so they’re really trying to help us.”
The 2019 shows will showcase some new features, including a Pee Wee Special Attraction, in which kids can try their hands at dog showing, and the return of the obedience and rally trials for the first time in 20 years.
About 90 dogs are registered for those latter trials, a total that Bearman said shows that bringing the popular events back was a “smart move.”
Since announcing the 2018 cancellation, Bearman said that he’s been approached by several local community members, including business leaders, who expressed a desire to help bring the dog shows back to town.
“That woke people up again to how much it brought in and did for the community and how big an event it is for this community,” he said of the 2018 absence. “I think it just took a year of not having all those extra people in town [to show that].”
Beth Bailey, a secretary for the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club, said she’s hopeful that locals will continue to support the event, which is among the longest running in the Lompoc Valley.
“We are hoping the community will once again embrace the show and the exhibitors, find fun and useful pet items and come down to celebrate our pets and the dog world that brings us all together,” she said.
This spring, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said she was "very pleased" to see the event return.
"The dog show has contributed to the local economy for decades in many ways; from filling hotel rooms and restaurants to purchasing fuel, dog supplies and even bottles of wine during the week the event is here," she said.
"The benefits to the city are increased hotel and sales tax revenue as well as improving the quality of life for our residents and employees, so it is vital to the community," she added. "And it’s a fun and unique experience for all."
Bearman said this week that only time will tell just how successful this comeback can be.
“Before you know it, it’ll be over and then we’ll know for sure how it went,” he said with a laugh.