The Lompoc dog shows made their much-anticipated return to Ryon Park on Thursday, kicking off four consecutive days for the bounce-back event.

Specialty shows by the Irish Wolfhound Association of the West Coast jump-started the first set of Lompoc dog shows since 2017.

The event will continue with specialty shows featuring wolfhounds and salukis on Friday, and then the larger all-breed shows put on by the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The event was canceled last year, due in part to the condition of Ryon Park, which has hosted the shows each year — excluding 2018 — since 1975.

Terry Bearman, president of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club, said Thursday afternoon that he was pleased with this year's start.

“It’s gone great,” he said of the opening day activities. “The feedback’s really good, and people have seemed pleased with the way the park’s looking, so I think we’re doing great so far.”

A frequent complaint from participants and organizers of past shows has had to do with the park’s many gopher holes, which could pose an injury risk for dogs and handlers.

Since the last dog shows in 2017, city workers and volunteers have worked on gopher abatement at the park. More than 300 gophers were reportedly removed ahead of this week’s shows.

Connall Bell, who traveled to the show with his two wolfhounds from Medford, Oregon, was among the Lompoc show veterans who returned for this year’s comeback.

He said he was pleased with the way his two canine companions performed, but he noted that he wished the condition of Ryon Park was “a little bit better.”

“I wish it was a bit more even,” he said. “[The current state] makes it hard to run.”

Still, Bell said he was glad he made the trip back to Lompoc.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “The girls did very well for what they did, so I was pleased with that.”

Bearman noted that there were “no big hitches” Thursday, which actually featured a pleasant surprise for organizers.

Bearman said the kennel club had been expecting about six vendors to host pop-up booths at the event, but that number is slated to grow to 11 this weekend.

Bearman also pointed to Lompoc’s climate — Thursday was sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s, a stark contrast to the heatwave affecting other parts of the state and much of the country — as he expressed optimism for this weekend.

“It feels good to have it back and to see all the people back out here,” he said during a slight break in action Thursday. “And the weather — I mean, c’mon, this is perfect.”

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

