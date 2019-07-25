Dr. Donna Brown of Bahama, North Carolina, left, judges Irish wolfhound Quinn, with his handler Jamie Souza Bartlett of San Francisco, on the opening day of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club dog shows at Ryon Park on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
Conneal Bell of Medford, Oregon, watches the competition Thursday with his Irish wolfhound, Iona, on the opening day of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club dog shows at Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
Eventual Irish wolfhound class winner Traveler, shown by Lloyd Simmons of Winnipeg, Canada, center, competes Thursday, the opening day of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club dog shows at Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
Ella Bartlett, 13, of San Francisco gives Granger a kiss Thursday during competition on the opening day of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club dog shows at Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
A family watches during the opening day of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club dog shows at Ryon Park on Thursday.
The event will continue with specialty shows featuring wolfhounds and salukis on Friday, and then the larger all-breed shows put on by the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
The event was canceled last year, due in part to the condition of Ryon Park, which has hosted the shows each year — excluding 2018 — since 1975.
The Lompoc Valley Kennel Club's annual dog shows will return this week to Ryon Park, where they will kick off with specialty shows on Thursday and Friday and then wrap up with all-breed shows and the return of obedience and rally trials on Saturday and Sunday. This week’s competitions will represent a comeback for the Lompoc shows, which were canceled last year for the first time in the event’s 43-year history.
“It’s gone great,” he said of the opening day activities. “The feedback’s really good, and people have seemed pleased with the way the park’s looking, so I think we’re doing great so far.”
A frequent complaint from participants and organizers of past shows has had to do with the park’s many gopher holes, which could pose an injury risk for dogs and handlers.
Since the last dog shows in 2017, city workers and volunteers have worked on gopher abatement at the park. More than 300 gophers were reportedly removed ahead of this week’s shows.
Connall Bell, who traveled to the show with his two wolfhounds from Medford, Oregon, was among the Lompoc show veterans who returned for this year’s comeback.
Bearman said the kennel club had been expecting about six vendors to host pop-up booths at the event, but that number is slated to grow to 11 this weekend.
Bearman also pointed to Lompoc’s climate — Thursday was sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s, a stark contrast to the heatwave affecting other parts of the state and much of the country — as he expressed optimism for this weekend.
“It feels good to have it back and to see all the people back out here,” he said during a slight break in action Thursday. “And the weather — I mean, c’mon, this is perfect.”
Willis Jacobsoncovers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
