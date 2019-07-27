The revival of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club’s annual dog shows kicked into high gear Saturday at Ryon Park.
After a pair of specialty shows on Thursday and Friday, the club’s all-breed shows kicked off on Saturday, alongside the return of obedience and rally trials after a 20-year hiatus and an all-new children’s competition. More than 600 dogs were slated to participate in the all-breed contests that are scheduled to continue through the event's conclusion on Sunday.
This year’s shows marked a bounce-back for the event, which was canceled last year for the first time since the shows began in 1975. Organizer Terry Bearman, president of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club, said after Thursday’s opening contests that he was pleased to have the event back in action.
“It’s gone great,” he said of the opening day activities. “The feedback’s really good and people have seemed pleased with the way the park’s looking, so I think we’re doing great so far.”
A frequent complaint from participants and organizers of past shows had to do with the park’s many gopher holes, which were injury hazards for dogs and handlers. Since the last dog shows in 2017, city workers and volunteers have worked on gopher abatement at the park. More than 300 gophers were reportedly removed ahead of this week’s shows.
Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby, who helped lead a volunteer effort alongside Councilman Dirk Starbuck, said that he oversaw teams of anywhere from four to 20 volunteers who spent three to four hours each Friday over the past 10 months gassing and trapping gophers and filling holes at Ryon Park.
It wasn’t immediately known exactly how many people traveled to Lompoc for the return of the shows, but the event has often been cited as one of the Lompoc Valley’s single largest economic boosts.