Lompoc doctor to offer new concierge, or membership, service beginning Monday

Dr. Dale Ekstrum, a family medicine physician based in Lompoc, is set to open a concierge, or membership, medical practice on Monday, June 15.

The practice, located at 217 W. Central Ave., will be the first of its kind in the community, according to Ekstrum.

Under the new concierge service, Ekstrum will care for a limited number of patients, which will allow for same-day appointments to be made and for visits to extend well beyond the usual 15-minute standard at traditional practices.

Additionally, according to Ekstrum, the move will allow him to personally communicate with attending physicians and specialists on behalf of his patients if hospitalization is needed at Marian Regional Medical Center or Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and patients also will be able to contact Ekstrum directly on his cellphone after hours for immediate guidance.

“As we all recognized during the COVID-19 crisis, a strong, enduring physician-patient relationship is more important than ever before,” Ekstrum said. “The most essential element is time, both during appointments and between visits, to fully develop that bond. A concierge practice provides that time, and I’ve seen the benefits of this model — restoring hope, joy and health to patients.”

For more information on the practice, call 805-741-5999 or visit www.DaleEkstrumMD.com.

