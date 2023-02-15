The Lompoc libraries has received a donation of $20,025 from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation that will benefit programs at the main location, the Village Library, the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library, which was part of the Lompoc libraries until 2015.
The donation was made during the Lompoc City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and is earmarked for the purchase of books, ebooks, audiobooks and streaming movies and music, among other materials, a city spokeswoman said.
Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl said annual donations from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation play an important role in the Lompoc Public Library System’s ability to continue best serving the community.
