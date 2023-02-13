Lompoc City Council 2 7 2023

For more than a decade the City of Lompoc operated with scant reserves. It dipped into its operating reserve in 2012, discussed filing for bankruptcy in 2017, and reached the brink with the 2020 pandemic.

On Tuesday last week, council members discussed how to stash or spend an unprecedented reserve.

“I’m very excited to hear that we have cash to decide how to best save for the future and potentially build stuff,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said.

