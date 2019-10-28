A Lompoc dental office sustained fire and water damage after an early morning break-in and fire Monday that the Lompoc Fire Department is investigating as arson.
The incident occurred before sunrise in the Prasan Parmar dentist office located in the strip mall at 1133 North H St. Lompoc Fire crews responded to a report of smoke at 6:11 a.m. and arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the office, as well as an activated sprinkler system.
The fire was located in an office area of the dental practice and was held in check by the sprinklers, according to Lompoc Fire.
“The [sprinkler] system was shut down, and the fire overhauled,” read a portion of a report from Lompoc Fire. “The business has sustained extensive damage from the fire, as well as the sprinkler system.”
Upon arrival, fire personnel noticed that the property had been broken into, Lompoc Fire reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it has been classified as arson.