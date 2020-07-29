Lompoc Councilwoman Gilda Cordova launches bid to retain District 1 seat

After spending the past 19 months as an appointee on the Lompoc City Council, Gilda Cordova said she had learned a lot about her hometown and the many issues it faces.

Still, she acknowledged that the experience wasn’t always fun.

"Have I enjoyed my time on council? Not always,” she said. “It is a hard task. But do I enjoy serving the community? I absolutely do. I’m very passionate about that.”

It’s because of that passion that she is now set to embark on her first political campaign.

Cordova on Wednesday filed the necessary paperwork with the city to run in this year’s election to retain her District 1 City Council seat for a full four-year term. She was initially appointed to the seat in January 2019 after former Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne was elected mayor.

“I do have a full-time career and I do participate in other community organizations, so it takes a lot of time for me to be on the council and do all the homework,” Cordova said Wednesday. “But, ultimately, I felt like the time that I spent on council was a really good, free time that I was able to go in and get really engulfed in the issues and what’s going on in our city. So I really felt compelled to try to continue the work and see what kind of difference I can make.”

Cordova’s seat is one of three at Lompoc City Hall that will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election.