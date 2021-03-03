Lompoc City Council members voted 3-2 Tuesday to form a California nonprofit organization that would work hand in hand with city staff to capture funds for and focus those funds on projects prioritized by the council.
Mayor Pro Tem Victor Vega and Councilman Dirk Starbuck opposed the move after a drawn-out and sometimes heated discussion focused on transparency concerns, particularly regarding donations from the cannabis industry.
Starbuck noted the city successfully has received innumerable donations including Mark’s House, partnerships with Charlotte Benton Trust, and already has multiple foundations in place benefiting the library, fire foundation, police foundation and “nonprofits all over town.”
“Last meeting, no grant writer. Now, we need a grant writer to write grants. It appears no matter what we do, we’re going to end up with a huge amount of staff and look like we’re doing growth of government for something we have nothing in the pipeline for,” Starbuck said.
Vega added the effort was poorly timed given the expense — $1,300 in startup costs and ongoing staff time — and the city’s current budget position weakened by nearly a year of COVID-related impacts.
“This is politics at work. Why don’t we just be honest here, and we know this is a method and a way to accept donations from the cannabis industry,” Vega said.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne took exception to his claim. She said the need for a method to partner with nongovernment organizations to seek grants has been in discussion for more than eight years. She and Councilwoman Gilda Cordova recalled missed funding opportunities due to such lack of available partnerships while they served on the Economic Development Commission.
“This is not solely to take dollars from the cannabis industry. There are a lot of other industries in our community that want to give and want to contribute, and they will if there’s a path forward,” Osborne said.
City staff said the formation of a nonprofit controlled by the city to benefit the city would provide additional grant application opportunities, cut through a time-intensive process of working with outside nonprofits, and provide donors outlets for tax-related, charitable donations ultimately benefiting the community.
“If operated by the City Council, as moneys come in, the council would also make recommendations on where to spend those moneys. (In partnering with outside nonprofits), they’d have the ability to spend anyplace they want to spend without consideration or oversight from the council,” said City Manager Jim Throop.
Councilman Jeremy Ball said various nonprofits benefiting city services, including the police and fire departments, have turned down donations from permitted cannabis-related businesses. The foundation, he said, would give those businesses an avenue to support city services while not directly donating to those departments.
“The appearance of police taking anything from what was, until not too long ago, from an illegal drug type of situation, they want to make sure there's a distance between them. If we accept as a city, we can keep that distance there,” Throop said.
Cordova adamantly opposed using the organization to target any specific industry and called for regular reviews of the nonprofit’s work, including details on where their funding is sourced and how many grants they seek, win or lose.
“If this is going to be an engine for us to be able to take money from an industry that we are openly admitting to the fact we are not properly taxing and we are not properly regulating, I have a problem with that,” Cordova said.
The council also voted 4-1 on Tuesday to send a letter to Santa Barbara County on behalf of residents impacted by agricultural noise along the city’s northeastern border.
“Our being part of an agricultural community does bring with it some unusual living experiences, with one of those unusual experiences being agricultural noises being generated by the different farming operations. City staff does understand that there are considerations on both side of the issue so we did put together [what] was drafted to the county requesting any future consideration of farming operations be given to the nearby residential areas for items that might be related to noise,” Throop said.
Neighbors within city limits say the wind machines designed to optimize growing conditions on crops planted just outside the city’s jurisdiction have high noise levels, disrupt their sleep and causes “very serious health and financial impacts.”
Starbuck, whose parents still live in that part of town, dissented.
“It’s not a city problem here. If we don’t want them out there, then we should boycott strawberries in Lompoc and then they won’t grow any for us,” he said.