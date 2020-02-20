Lompoc Council reviews millions of dollars' worth of public safety needs

Throop noted that the third station would likely become needed on the west end of town if the city annexes land and grows in that direction.

The Police Department listed a wider range of needs, though work has already begun on some of them.

Among the immediate needs listed was a replacement of the police station’s central heating system, which Throop said has been out of service for three years. The city reported that it anticipates completing that project within the first quarter of 2020 at a cost of about $150,000.

Another project in the works is a two-factor authentication system, which is required by the U.S. Department of Justice. That project, at a cost of about $20,000, is underway thanks to Homeland Security grant funds, according to the city.

Another immediate need, according to the Police Department, is a new radio system.

Throop noted that the radios being used by the Lompoc Police Department are more than 30 years old. The equipment is so outdated, he said, that the manufacturer doesn’t support them anymore, so the city has to search for old models online when it needs replacements or parts. Further, the current radios are too old to be used in interagency communications, Throop said.