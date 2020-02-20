Lompoc Council reviews millions of dollars' worth of public safety needs

In an effort to help with future planning, the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night reviewed millions of dollars' worth of immediate and long-term capital needs facing the city's police and fire departments.
Funding for public safety has become a hot-button issue in the city over the past few years as crime — particularly violent crime — has gone up and necessitated a need for more emergency responses.
City Manager Jim Throop, after meeting with the city’s police and fire chiefs, led Tuesday’s presentation to the City Council and detailed the significant needs facing the public safety departments.
After reviewing the list provided in the city's staff report, which was mostly comprised of infrastructure and equipment upgrades, the City Council voted unanimously to direct city staff to utilize the report in setting priorities with grant-writing and in making recommendations for the city’s capital improvement plan.
The motion proposed by Mayor Jenelle Osborne also called for the report to be used in discussions about what to do with any additional revenue generated by the successful passage of Measure I, which will ask voters on March 3 whether to raise the city’s sales tax by 1%.
“I feel awful because we don’t have the money to move forward on any of this right now, but I think it’s really important that we have this discussion,” Osborne said.
The immediate needs reported by the Lompoc Fire Department were for two new fire engines, at a combined cost of $1.26 million, and a retrofit of Fire Station 1.
Throop noted that Lompoc’s fire engines are between 12 and 18 years old. He said that engines are typically recommended for replacement after 15 years.
If the city were to get two new engines, the old engines would become backups. Currently, the city’s backup engine is 22 years old with more than 100,000 miles, Throop said.
No cost estimate was provided for a retrofit of the Fire Department’s main station, though the city staff report noted that a structural assessment in January recommended that structural improvements be addressed immediately and a plan be developed for total replacement within five years.
The long-term needs reported by the Fire Department included the replacement of a ladder truck at an estimated cost exceeding $1.4 million, a Type 3 wildland fire engine at an estimated cost between $400,000 and $600,000, and a utility vehicle at a cost of about $65,000.
Also listed, without cost estimates, was a remodel of Fire Station 2 and the construction of a potential new third fire station, which the city reported would become necessary within five years if the city’s emergency call volume continues to increase at its current rate.
Throop noted that the third station would likely become needed on the west end of town if the city annexes land and grows in that direction.
The Police Department listed a wider range of needs, though work has already begun on some of them.
Among the immediate needs listed was a replacement of the police station’s central heating system, which Throop said has been out of service for three years. The city reported that it anticipates completing that project within the first quarter of 2020 at a cost of about $150,000.
Another project in the works is a two-factor authentication system, which is required by the U.S. Department of Justice. That project, at a cost of about $20,000, is underway thanks to Homeland Security grant funds, according to the city.
Another immediate need, according to the Police Department, is a new radio system.
Throop noted that the radios being used by the Lompoc Police Department are more than 30 years old. The equipment is so outdated, he said, that the manufacturer doesn’t support them anymore, so the city has to search for old models online when it needs replacements or parts. Further, the current radios are too old to be used in interagency communications, Throop said.
Replacement of the police radios will cost about $1.5 million, according to city staff.
Other immediate needs reported by police, without cost estimates, were internal and external upgrades to the police station, which hasn’t been renovated since 1996, and new patrol vehicles. The entire patrol fleet is in “dire need” of replacement, according to city staff.
The only long-term need that included a cost estimate was perimeter fencing at the police station consistent with Homeland Security recommendations. The estimated cost for that project is $100,000.
A future need listed by the Police Department was the construction of a new police headquarters. The current police station was built in 1958, and the city reported that the Police Department has outgrown its current space. The last cost estimate for a new police station was performed in 2015 and exceeded $30 million, according to the city.
Also listed as long-term needs were 18 new detective and support vehicles; dispatch upgrades and relocation; property room upgrades; jail upgrades; and a new parking structure. The Lompoc Police Department’s current parking area is unsecured and owned by Santa Barbara County, which allows the city to use the land through an agreement.
The city’s staff report indicated that the success of Measure I could be crucial in relation to the public safety projects.
“Without the approval of the proposed sales tax [increase] by the residents of Lompoc, it will become even more difficult to meet any of capital needs as the long-term liability [CalPERS] payments will continue to increase for the next 12 years, requiring further reductions in city expenses,” read a portion of the report.
Two speakers, including former Public Safety Commissioner Bernie Federmann, implored the City Council to prioritize public safety upgrades.
Multiple members of the City Council said they liked having the lists for reference, though some of them said they’d like to see the city do a better job of utilizing its budgetary allocations for their intended purposes.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova said the needs lists would be particularly helpful in the development of the next budget, as they will allow the members of the council to be “able to factor in long-term capital improvements so that we are able to start fixing [things].”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.