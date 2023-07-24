Lompoc City Council members have adopted an ordinance that will prohibit overnight parking of recreational vehicles on city streets without a permit. Permits will only be issued to city residents.

The move last week was another effort to reduce health and safety issues that have arisen from people living in such vehicles.

In May, the council passed an ordinance prohibiting overnight parking on streets including the 300 block of North Ninth Street, Industrial Way, Chestnut Court, the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of North L Street, Commerce Court, and the 1600 Block of North O Street.

