Lompoc City Council members have adopted an ordinance that will prohibit overnight parking of recreational vehicles on city streets without a permit. Permits will only be issued to city residents.
The move last week was another effort to reduce health and safety issues that have arisen from people living in such vehicles.
In May, the council passed an ordinance prohibiting overnight parking on streets including the 300 block of North Ninth Street, Industrial Way, Chestnut Court, the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of North L Street, Commerce Court, and the 1600 Block of North O Street.
Under the ordinance, each residential address may receive a two-year permit for no more than one RV for a fee of $55. The permit allows RVs to be parked within 100 feet of the resident’s home address. The existing 72-hour parking limits and laws related to parking zones still apply.
The ordinance also allows residents to obtain guest RV parking permits. Each permit is valid for two weeks. Each residence is limited to 60 days of guest parking in a 12-month period.
“This is something that the community needs. … It’s time for something like this,” said Police Chief Kevin Martin.
According to City Attorney Jeff Malawy, the city had no regulation specifically addressing RV parking.
“Staff has noted that has resulted in a number of public nuisance issues on our streets and alleys in town including the dumping of sewage and other harmful substances on city streets and the proliferation of trash on city streets and alleys that notably is near RVs that are parked there,” he said.
Residents regularly have appeared at council meeting to complain about dumped sewage and trash near RVs which appear to be parked on public streets and occupied. Council members have also reported back at several meetings regarding similar complaints they’ve received from constituents.
“I’ve had quite a few people reach out to me about the RV issue. I’ve had parents reach out to me about RVs parked by Miguelito School, and they don’t feel safe having to park and walk past it,” Council Member Jeremy Ball said Tuesday.
Malawy said RVs offer characteristics unique from other vehicles.
“RVs are specifically intending for habitation including cooking and bathing and many contain bathrooms. That can result in dangerous and polluting materials and wastes being stored on RVs that are more likely to be disposed of on city streets and alleys,” he said.
He noted they also take up more space than passenger vehicles, can create limited visibility, and impact parking demand.
Ball expressed concern that the new ordinance could be challenged as targeting unhoused people, but Malawy said state law allowed the city to limit parking on any city streets and that the ordinance treated all RV owner residents equally.
The ordinance will be enforced by the city’s code enforcement officer as well as the police department as needed.
“When we’re addressing homeless in the community, it’s not like, ‘Get out or else.’ We’re usually working in partnership with Good Sam(aritan Shelter) and all the other resources to give these people other options and take paths, by their own choice in a lot of cases.
"Unfortunately not everybody engages with those other entities to better themselves, and that’s when we have to take some type of police action. But our first goal is never to say, ‘You’re out or you’re going to jail.’ We’ll never do that. Our goal is to get people into a better life, whatever that may be and whatever path that may take,” Martin said.
Council members Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck took issue with the city charging a fee to law-abiding residents. Vega first moved to pass the ordinance with no related fee, but that motion failed 2-2 with Starbuck’s support and Council Member Gilda Cordova absent.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne noted RVs are luxury items, and as such the $55 fee was not of particular concern to those who can afford their purchase, upkeep, registration, fuel and other related costs. She also noted the program would come at some expense to the city, and that taxpayers shouldn’t bear the burden.
Council members ultimately voted 3-1, Starbuck dissenting, to pass the ordinance after Osborne agreed to extend the permit from one-year to two-year for the same $55 fee.
Martin said violators will initially be educated and warned. He said the city will also seek out a towing contractor interested in responding after hours to help the city tow repeat offenders as needed.