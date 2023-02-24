The City of Lompoc will hold a public hearing April 18 to consider a proposed solid waste utility rate increase that will keep trash and recycling services rolling but won’t save for equipment replacement or mandated future upgrades.
Lompoc Management Services Director Christie Donnelly said rate plan Option Four was a “last minute punt” that kicks the can down the road on vehicle replacement and mandated upgrades at the landfill. The proposed plan aims to keep services online while reducing immediate impacts on consumers already facing unexpected cost of living increases across the board.
“This is going to go off the charts no matter what. Because we have been kicking the can … for a very long time,” said Council Member Gilda Cordova.
Proposal vote
Lompoc City Council members Tuesday voted 4-1 on the last-ditch proposal now open to public comment. It calls for a 14.9% increase in curbside pickup rates effective July 1, with a 15% rate increase each of the three following years, and a 3% increase in the fifth year.
The proposal also calls for a 62.5% increase in green waste tipping fees, 9% increase in weighed refuse and 50% increase for passenger vehicle use of the city landfill in the first year. The tonnage fee would again increase 4.4%, 4.3%, 4.1% and 3.9% in each following year, and passenger vehicle rates increase 6.7%, 6.3%, 5.9% and 5.6%. Green waste would see no increases after the first year.
The latest option allows the city to recapture operating costs and replenish the program’s cash reserve by 2028.
Council Member Victor Vega cast the lone dissenting vote.
Vega and Mayor Jenelle Osborne preferred another of the four proposed rate plans. Option Two would have increased the rate 49.5% beginning July 1, then dropped to 3% increases each of the following three years and finally no increase in the fifth year. That plan would have replenished the utility fund’s cash reserves in one year, making it again eligible to secure debt servicing for larger projects down the road.
Donnelly reported rate increases for residential, multi-family, and commercial customers, and tipping fees are needed in order to meet the current and future financial needs of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund. Without an increase, the fund’s cash balance will fall below its minimum target before the close of this fiscal year and will be completely depleted in the next.
The city estimates it will need $6.2 million for the mandated installation of a stormwater remediation system at the Lompoc Landfill. It plans to seek a loan to fund at least a portion of that project, and as such aims to have 25% of its annual operating costs in reserve in an effort to secure such a loan.
Donnelly said the option Vega and Osborne leaned toward was the better option from a financial perspective. She said it would lead to lower rates in the long run and less risk to the city, but that it would be most impactful on customers.
“The benefit with smoothing is it makes it not as painful at first, but when …the end of the smoothing period (comes), you have to look at your final rate and it actually is going to be be higher than if you were to bite the bullet, rip off the BandAid, and take the hit at the very first year and then not have as many rate increases or as high of rate increases in following years," Donnelly said. "So it’s just a matter of: when do we want to have the impact. We’re going to have to increase the rates. They’re going end up being around the same rate. It’s just: how are we going to implement it."
Council Member Jeremy Ball took exception to Osborne’s assessment that a 49.5% rate increase this year would “suck,” then provide for budgeting on a more even keel in the following years.
“There are people that, when this BandAid gets ripped off, some will say that it sucks and will suck it up and pay the bill. But there are a tremendous number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck … barely getting by. …To a lot of people here, it won’t just suck; it will dramatically change their quality of life,” he said.
The proposal also calls for bringing back a rate study in three years rather than five, and regulating non-residential use of the city’s landfill differently.
In other news, the council also voted 5-0 to approve a five-year local program of projects for public works maintenance to ensure its Measure A funding.
That statewide measure typically provides 42% of the funding for city projects including patching, sealing, managing street pavement, repairing sidewalks and other concrete, maintaining striping, signs, signals and drainage as well as pavement rehabilitation and major upgrades.
Most of the funding is proposed for more substantial street pavement repairs and upgrades that measurably improve the pavement condition and extend the useful life of the pavement by five years or more, said Assistant Public Works Director/City Engineer Craig Dierling.
The council also unanimously approved consent agenda items without discussion including:
- destruction of obsolete city Community Development Department records dating 2014-2017 as allowed by city code;
- review of the Lompoc Tourism Improvement District 2022 Annual Report submitted by Visit Lompoc, Inc.;
- direction for SCI Consulting Group to prepare the Engineer’s Report for the Park Maintenance and City Pool Assessment District for fiscal year 2023-24 for the continuation of the assessments that provide revenues to fund the Lompoc Aquatic Center and other park and recreation improvements and services;
- levy a $3,027 special assessment on a property at 1128 North A Street to cover the city removal of trees, weeds and debris from the alleyway to address a public nuisance.