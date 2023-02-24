Rate table

A comparison of the proposed rate structures and how they would impact Lompoc customers was presented to the City Council.

The City of Lompoc will hold a public hearing April 18 to consider a proposed solid waste utility rate increase that will keep trash and recycling services rolling but won’t save for equipment replacement or mandated future upgrades.

Lompoc Management Services Director Christie Donnelly said rate plan Option Four was a “last minute punt” that kicks the can down the road on vehicle replacement and mandated upgrades at the landfill. The proposed plan aims to keep services online while reducing immediate impacts on consumers already facing unexpected cost of living increases across the board.

“This is going to go off the charts no matter what. Because we have been kicking the can … for a very long time,” said Council Member Gilda Cordova.

