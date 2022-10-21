Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise.
Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until 2025.
“The only reason I voted against it is: I really think we could have gotten another two years out of not having to pay that, but I respect my peers,” she said.
City Manager Dean Albro introduced the proposal to the council by noting the city has looked at compensation for firefighters, police officers, all city workers, IBEW contractors, managers and unrepresented employees in comparison with comparable cities on the Central Coast.
Those compensation schedules have been adjusted accordingly.
“I thought it was only right we look at your guys’ pay as well. I know a lot of you up there aren’t doing this for the money, and I know you do it for the honor of serving our community, and we’re very fortunate to have you, but I think that as we look forward at what the future looks like we probably should have this discussion,” Albro said.
State code allows cities to increase council stipends 5 percent annually “based upon the last time we increased it,” he said.
That was in 2000, when the council increased its monthly stipend to $600 for council members, and $800 for the mayor.
“The $600 that made a lot of sense in 2000, remember what you paid for milk or gas or anything else, that same number is what we get here today in 2022,” said Council Member Jeremy Ball.
Prior to the 2000 increase, the council had not seen an increase since 1985.
Albro said the law would allow the council to increase the monthly stipend to a maximum of $1,290 for each council member, $1,720 for the mayor.
Currently, Santa Maria pays $1,313 to council members and $1,563 to its mayor. San Luis Obispo pays $1,989 and $2,509 respectively. And Santa Barbara pays its council members $4,204 and mayor $5,255.
Osborne moved to pass the increase, but at the lower rate of $1,200 per council member and $1,400 for mayor to maintain the $200 divide between the seats. She also proposed the increase be delayed until January 2025 rather than put it in motion when all sitting council members will benefit immediately from the change.
The motion died for a lack of second before Council Member Victor Vega proposed Osborne’s increased rate, but with the ordinance taking effect in January 2023.
Ball seconded the motion, which was ultimately passed.
“We need to do this as an incentive to attract other people to participate,” Vega said.
Ball pointed out he and his wife own a business and together make “five figures.” He noted his pay for the council position provides $600 and access to the city’s healthcare offering at his own expense: $793 per month.
“Why aren’t we getting young folks or parents to want to step up or lead and take one for the Lompoc team and sit in these seats? Well, when I tell somebody this story … it does put a limitation on people that may have some really good will, some really good ideas for our community, to say, you know what, it’s not really worth it,” Ball said.
Both Council Member Dirk Starbuck and Vega are running for reelection unopposed in their districts. Osborne faces one opponent in her run to retain the mayoral seat.
When Vega first ran for his seat eight years ago, he was among eight people running for the seat.
“That’s a race, competition, gives a choice,” Vega said.
Starbuck also faced competition during his previous campaign.
“It’s not a bad thing to run unopposed, but it’s kind of strange, you know what I mean, that people won’t participate, you know, because they’re having hardships, it’s not worth their time, or maybe there’s a benefit that’s able to be had through the city, but then you still can’t afford to get that benefit because your pay is so low,” Vega said.
Osborne, Council Member Gilda Cordova, and Vega all noted that the shift could make it more feasible for citizens who more closely match the city’s demographic to participate.
“I think it’s time we look at it as a position of value, which it is, instead of saying, ‘Well, you’ supposed to do it for free.’ … I never signed up for council because of the pay, obviously, ok? You do it to help your community, but there’s a cost to all this,” Vega said.
Obsorne said the time commitment is considerable and includes: attending two council meetings per month at an average meeting time of 4 to 6 hours per meeting; 10 to 20 hours of prep time for each of those meetings depending upon agenda topics; time to sit with staff on various issues at hand; responding to phone calls; meeting with constituents; and additional time for each committee assignment to which council members are committed.
“I think that’s really important that our community understands that it’s an honor to serve, we all believe that. What we’re concerned about is that the generation isn’t solely looking for the honor. They have families, they have careers. And stepping away is something we’ve all chosen to do, but the next generations aren’t necessarily coming from it,” Osborne said.
Three members of the public spoke, all in favor of the increase.