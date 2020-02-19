Lompoc Council explores riverbed solutions as homeless camps repopulate waterway

Osborne went on to suggest that the city should look into the legality and feasibility of training a citizen volunteer group to maintain and patrol the riverbed.

“It sounds to me like it’s something we could get worked out if Council wants us to work on that,” Jeff Malawy, the city’s attorney, said in response to Osborne’s suggestion.

Councilwoman Gilda Cordova expressed reservations about sending volunteers into the riverbed, and asked Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani for his thoughts on the city contracting with a private security firm.

Mariani noted that private security could end up costing as much or more than the allocations to the Police Department and pointed out that the city would still incur liability if an incident were to occur with a private security officer and a member of the public.

Mariani instead pushed for the city to make “a holistic, ongoing commitment” by allocating funds for the Lompoc Police Department.

“If we’re ever going to make a dent or a change — we’re talking about human lives — we have to have an ongoing, sustainable program to deal with a variety of needs,” he said.