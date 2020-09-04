Lompoc council explores possibility of body-worn cameras for police force

After a summer in which police reform has been a major topic throughout the nation, the Lompoc City Council this week began exploring the possibility of equipping the city’s police force with body-worn cameras.
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani offered his support for the move in a presentation Tuesday night to the governing body, but he cautioned that it would be a significant financial investment and suggested that at least four positions — including another sergeant — would need to be filled in order to effectively implement a camera program.
It was due to that high anticipated cost, as well as uncertainty surrounding the vendor that currently provides the Lompoc Police Department with its vehicle dash-cameras, that the City Council decided to table the discussion until at least December, at which time it is expected the city will have a better idea of the costs and possible funding sources for introducing body cameras.
“It’s really a great risk-management tool,” Mariani said of body-worn cameras. “I have never been an opponent to body-worn cameras. I fully support them. The police association is in full support of them, but the big issue here is the cost because we’re talking about a million-dollar investment.”
Indeed, a report prepared by city staff lists estimated costs totaling more than $982,000 over five years to implement a body-worn camera program. That total includes more than $517,000 in equipment costs, plus nearly $465,000 in additional staff funding.
Mariani noted that those four extra staffers — a sergeant, an officer and two records technicians — will be needed to maintain the footage and handle what the Police Department expects will be multiple public records requests each day.
To give an idea of the time it takes to edit videos for public release — certain elements, like uninvolved faces or license plates, would need to be redacted — Mariani pointed to a recent traffic stop that he said lasted 20 minutes but took four hours for a Police Department employee to edit.
“And we have to do that, because we have to meet the legal mandates in order to release that information, and then it has to be reviewed, approved, and that’s why you would need the added personnel,” he said. “And we’re gonna get a ton of requests if we were to implement it.”
Adding to the city’s urgency in addressing the issue is the fact that the police department’s dash-cam system, which was implemented in 2015, is reaching its so-called “end of life” phase. That equipment, according to a city staff report, will no longer be supported by WatchGuard Video, its developer, at the end of the year.
The city invested nearly $137,000 into the WatchGuard technology, and has the cameras in 15 police vehicles. The video recorded by the cameras is stored on a 30-terabyte server at the Lompoc Police Station at a cost of about $240,000.
With that system set to expire, the city staff report focused on implementing a new system that would include both body-worn and dash cameras.
While a lot of Tuesday’s discussion involved financial concerns, Councilman Jim Mosby said, “I really don’t think we can afford to not get these things.”
“I definitely think this is one of the things that should be first in line,” he added, noting that body-worn cameras have been shown to reduce aggression from both sides in police encounters with members of the public.
Mosby suggested having city staff explore potential grant opportunities to fund the program, but members of city staff acknowledged that would be a challenging endeavor.
Two community members who called into Tuesday’s meeting were both in favor of equipping officers with body-worn cameras as soon as possible.
Resident Shawndel Malcolm noted that he found it hard to reconcile the council’s financial concerns with the fact that the council in July approved raises for police personnel.
“I definitely think that this protects the Police Department and it also protects the community members,” he said of body-worn cameras.
Fellow resident Leah Braitman agreed.
She advised the council to stop wishing and hoping for grants and to instead “find the money and start taking the peace and safety of this town seriously.”
Resident Ron Fink submitted a written letter to the council in which he argued that “you simply cannot afford to deny this request.”
“Supporting the cost and staffing for this request should be a no-brainer; consider the annual cost as an insurance policy to protect the city and as a reduction of confrontational incidents,” Fink wrote.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova made the suggestion to table the discussion until at least December, so the council would have more information to rely upon before investing in such an expensive initiative. Particularly, she noted, she would like to see the estimated costs associated with continuing the WatchGuard dash-cam system. That information wasn’t available Tuesday.
Cordova noted there were many things that needed to be considered, as far as upgrading and improving the Lompoc Police Department.
“For me, this is not the only priority and this is not the No. 1 priority,” she said of body-worn cameras. “I feel that the department has numerous priorities that need to all be looked at and addressed. This is just one of them.”
The next regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
