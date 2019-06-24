The Lompoc City Council took a significant step toward approving its next budget on Tuesday night, but the progress was met with a sharp rebuke from the city’s mayor and some members of the public. The City Council voted 3-2 to move forward with a version of the 2019-21 biennial budget that is heavy on cost reductions — including the suspension or elimination of several staff positions — and does not take into account any projected funds from a potential sales tax increase, which was initially proposed by City Manager Jim Throop in March as a way for the city to increase revenue.