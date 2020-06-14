Lompoc considering pact with wind farm developers; city could receive payment for not opposing project

McCormick noted that Strauss intends to have the project completed by this December, and suggested the Dec. 31, 2021, date in the proposed agreement was to allay any concerns from the city that Strauss would purposefully delay the project just to avoid the payment after the city met its conditions.

City Manager Jim Throop noted that Strauss had initially proposed a Community Benefits Agreement that called for a $1 million payment to the city, but he said he turned down that proposal, which was not reviewed by the City Council, due to factors that he felt weren’t in the city’s best interests.

After that revelation, it was suggested that the city should ask for a higher payment from Strauss. McCormick, however, said that was unlikely since Strauss had already spent more than $2.5 million to get the project to this point.

“Would I like to come up with a higher number? Absolutely,” he said. “The problem is the project doesn’t have it anymore.”

The wind energy project, which was approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in January, calls for erecting 29 wind turbine generators up to 492 feet tall, constructing an operation and maintenance building and an electrical substation at the site, a switch yard near Highway 1, and transmission lines from the substation to the switch yard.