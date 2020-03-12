Lompoc Concert Association cancels Friday show due to coronavirus concerns

The Lompoc Concert Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its show that had been scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to concerns about COVID-19.
The event was slated to feature flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz and was to be held at the First United Methodist Church. Both the booking agency and Goeckeritz, according to a Lompoc Concert Association spokesperson, asked that the concert be called off so as not to bring any illnesses into the community after Goeckeritz's heavy tour schedule.
The event may be rescheduled for a later date, the Lompoc Concert Association reported.
COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, was declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
The virus, as of Thursday afternoon, had led to at least 37 deaths in the U.S., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday recommended canceling all gatherings of more than 250 people throughout the state.
Major sports and entertainment events throughout the U.S. and abroad have also been canceled or postponed.
