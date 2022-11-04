The public is invited to give input on two proposed skate park design concepts through Friday, Nov. 11 via an online survey.
Lompoc city staff and project architects are asking the public to weigh in on both concepts designated for the skate park portion of the College Park project that includes layout and design elements.
According to an announcement by city staff, feedback from the public gathered via the survey will be considered as the city develops a final design plan for the skate park.
The public will also be invited to a community meeting in January 2023 to further discuss the design project, the announcement stated.
The College Park project is a $3.6 million grant funded by the California State Parks Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Prop. 68 program.
Other proposed features of the College Park project include basketball courts, a playground and game area with lighting, picnic area and shade structure, mural wall to shield wind, a restroom building, and landscaping throughout.