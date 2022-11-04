110322 Lompoc Skate Park

The public can provide feedback on two designs for the skate park portion of Lompoc's College Park redesign project. The survey is open through Nov. 11.

 Contributed, City of Lompoc

The public is invited to give input on two proposed skate park design concepts through Friday, Nov. 11 via an online survey.

Lompoc city staff and project architects are asking the public to weigh in on both concepts designated for the skate park portion of the College Park project that includes layout and design elements.

According to an announcement by city staff, feedback from the public gathered via the survey will be considered as the city develops a final design plan for the skate park.

 

