The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present staged readings of “RED,” a drama written by John Logan, during a series of shows this upcoming weekend.
The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, and then at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. All three shows will be held at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St. After the Sunday show, there will be a question-and-answer, or talk-back, session with the cast and crew.
Admission to all the shows will be on a donation basis, and the Lompoc Civic Theatre encourages the audience to be as generous as possible.
The show is set in 1958 after abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York’s new Four Seasons Restaurant. Over the course of the next two years, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery.
But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing.
“Raw and provocative, ‘RED’ is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting,” read a statement from the Lompoc Civic Theatre.
“RED” won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Play, and, according to Theatre Communications Group, it was the most widely produced play at U.S. regional theaters during the 2011-12 season and it remained in the top 10 for the next two years.
Director Larry McLellan said he is excited to bring the play to Northern Santa Barbara County as a staged reading.
“This format allows the audience to focus on the playwright’s powerful and poetic language,” McLellan said.
Rothko will be played by Mike Cook (last seen as Charlie in the Lompoc Civic Theatre's 2018 production of “On Golden Pond”) and Ken will be played by Charlie Frank (most recently seen in “Bloomsday,” “Proof” and “Good People”).
The performances will contain adult language.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Civic Theatre at 805-735-2281.