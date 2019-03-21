The Lompoc Civic Theatre is inviting the community to attend its production of “Bloomsday,” an Irish time-traveling love story.
The play is onstage Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 7 at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St. The Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinees are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the shows range from $15 to $18, though the first matinee on Sunday, March 24, will be considered “pay-what-you-can.” The second Sunday matinee, on March 31, will feature a talkback, or question-and-answer session, with the cast.
“Bloomsday,” written in 2015 by Steven Dietz, tells the story of Robert, an American who returns to Dublin to reunite with Cait, the woman who captured his heart 35 years ago. Dancing backward through time, the older couple retraces their steps on Bloomsday, which celebrates the novel “Ulysses” by James Joyce.
That day, the older versions come across their younger selves. How do choices echo through time and what do these chance meetings really mean? The story uses humor and heartache to make an appeal for making the most of the present before it becomes the past.
The cast features Craig Scott as Robert, Anne Ramsey as Cait and Charlie Frank and Nikki Stark as the characters’ younger selves, Robbie and Caithleen.
Larry McLellan is directing with Pat Roby serving as assistant director.
For more information visit the Lompoc Civic Theatre Facebook page or call 805-735-2281.