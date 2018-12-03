Lompoc’s City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 5, as part of the National Day of Mourning following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday to close federal offices Dec. 5, and excuse all federal employees from duty for the scheduled workday, which is being recognized as a federal holiday. Bush died Nov. 30.
Lompoc City Hall will be closed, along with the Lompoc Public Library branches, the city’s recreation facilities and the Lompoc Landfill, according to a city spokeswoman. Additionally, recreation classes scheduled for Wednesday will be canceled, and solid waste collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
Utility bill payments can be paid online, at cityoflompoc.com, or deposited in the drop box outside of the Lompoc Police Department. They will be processed Thursday, Dec. 6.
City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) services will operate normally Wednesday, and crucial city operations, such as police, fire, electric, water treatment and wastewater treatment, will also be operational.