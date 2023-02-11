Homeless woman in Lompoc
A homeless woman sits with her possessions in front of a shuttered business on North H Street in Lompoc in March 2020. 

 Len Wood, Staff file

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions.

“The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great concern, since additional funding is needed to address the homeless individuals migrating to the City," Albro told the City Council during Tuesday night's meeting. "These are limited and needed resources to provide adequate service levels to our citizens for police, fire, library, park, and recreation services and more,” Albro said.

Council Member Gilda Cordova reported she had taken part in the 2023 Point-in-Time Count, a nationwide effort to innumerate unhoused people. She asked Albro when staff would present a proposed ordinance prohibiting RVs being parked on public streets.

