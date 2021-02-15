More than two years after the city of Lompoc made sweeping efforts — to the tune of $500,000 — to clean up approximately 750 acres of the Santa Ynez riverbed overrun by homeless encampments and littered with garbage, Lompoc officials are pursuing a second large-scale cleanup.
With debris piling up in the waterway, along with the return of homeless encampments, the Lompoc City Council on Feb. 2 unanimously voted to initiate a second cleanup once costs were further explored. City staff were tasked with producing and presenting a cost analysis that would outline the cost for cleanup and maintenance.
Additionally, Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Councilman Jeremy Ball, with the backing of the council, agreed to jointly approach the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to request that they form an ad-hoc riverbed cleanup committee to partner with Lompoc.
Based on numbers brought to the council in March 2020, staff estimated that a second cleanup involving vegetation management as well as the removal of hazardous items like needles would cost the city about $129,000, plus another $300,000 in annual costs for ongoing maintenance and patrols. More than 80% of that $300,000 would finance two full-time Lompoc Police officers to patrol the area.
Osborne said protecting the city's quality of drinking water is of paramount importance.
"This is not about solving a homeless issue, it's about dealing with the quality of water and the water impacts and the responsibility we have as council to protect that water resource," said Obsorne, noting that fines from the EPA and California Department of Fish and Wildlife are imminent without massive action. "Our goal is to absolutely clean up the riverbed and protect our aquifer and do everything we can to reduce the impact that it has on the homeless population."
The Santa Ynez River is the Lompoc's primary drinking water recharge source and could potentially become contaminated by the buildup and infiltration of hazardous waste into the city's groundwater, according to Osborne.
During the two-hour, heated discussion, Councilwoman Gilda Cordova demanded an end to excuses and called for Lompoc to get back to the negotiating table and seek a financial partnership with Santa Barbara County to help remedy the recurring problem.
"Staff did a phenomenal job partnering with outside agencies, but at the end of the day it's not our fault we got stiffed by the county," she said, referring to the 2018 cleanup, which was paid for out of the city's water utilities fund without financial support from the county.
Those same city funds, which can legally cover either infrastructure or operational matters dealing with the city's water source, would likely cover a second cleanup operation, according to City Manager Jim Throop.
The 2018 riverbed cleanup, which involved the removal of nearly 1 million pounds of debris over a span of five months, was an effort that necessitated a number of city staff and a triage center managed by county outreach agencies like the Housing Authority and Transitions Mental Health Association. The agencies remained on-site for 30 days to provide aid to the 75 homeless individuals who had illegally camped in the riverbed and were displaced by the cleanup efforts.
Cordova added that rather than focusing on how Lompoc "was wronged" in the past, time is better spent forging ahead.
"We're not going to fight about it," Cordova said, "we're going to diplomatically talk about it."
Ball countered Cordova's remarks, reminding his colleagues that while Santa Barbra County "deserves a little bit of the blame" for its lack of financial partnership in the initial cleanup, the decision to deactivate important public safety task forces had been the work of the Lompoc City Council.
"Let's be clear here," he said, "[The county] didn't make the choice to eliminate code enforcement, drug enforcement, the gang task force, traffic enforcement and our homeless liaison. That was a council decision, so we have to find a will and way as leaders."
Ball specifically pointed to the absence of Lompoc Police Officer Mauricio "Maui" Calderon, who in February 2018 had been assigned as the city's homeless liaison to keep tabs on the vulnerable population around town and help stay abreast of criminal activities.
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani said beyond the fact that his department is significantly understaffed, matters have been made worse by the pandemic.
A statewide "cite and release" emergency order enacted to help control the spread of COVID-19 calls for officers to issue citations, then release those arrested. The order, Mariani said, has created a problem with repeat offenders who know they will likely walk free.
Between January and August 2020, 44 fire calls for service in the riverbed were reported, including 20 fires to be extinguished, 20 calls for smoke investigation, and four calls for emergency medical services and hazardous conditions, according to a report compiled by city staff.
"We can do an operation and clean it up, but unless there's a vision, a plan and partnerships," Mariani said, "we can't do it by ourselves."
Having spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Police Department, Mariani likened Lompoc's homeless problem to that of bigger cities, each like broken cars.
"You can tow us, but until you lift that hood and see what's happening, nothing is going to change," he said, paraphrasing an article about a homeless man living in Hollywood. "It really takes a huge commitment, a multitude of entities if we're going to make change, not just here in Lompoc but throughout the rest of the country."