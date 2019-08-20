The Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, to discuss whether or not to put a sales-tax increase before voters.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop and other members of city staff have pushed for the sales-tax increase as a way to generate increased revenue for the city, which is facing budget shortfalls.
At Thursday's meeting, a representative of NHA Advisors, a third-party independent financial advisory company, is scheduled to give a presentation on the city’s unfunded liability with the California Public Employees Retirement System, also known as CalPERS.
After that, the City Council will have opportunities to discuss whether to place a special tax or a general tax before voters, or no tax at all.
A general tax would allow the city to delegate how the funds are spent, while a special tax would carry specific guidelines on how the money is used.
As the city of Lompoc continues to deal with budget cutbacks, the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to take part in a luncheon titled, “Let’s Talk Sales Tax.” The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St.
The two also differ in what it would take for them to succeed. A general tax would require a simple majority from the electorate to pass, while a special tax would need support from 67%, or two-thirds, of voters.
The possibility of a 1% increase to Lompoc's current sales tax of 7.75% has been a hot topic in the city over the past several months.
Throop first proposed a sales tax increase during the City Council's first 2019-21 biennial budget workshop on March 19, and Mayor Jenelle Osborne used a significant portion of her State of the City address on April 4 to outline why she believes the increase is needed.
Several residents also staged a rally outside City Hall on May 7 in an effort to encourage the City Council to put the sales tax increase on a future ballot, and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce teamed with city leaders on July 18 to host a forum titled "Let's Talk Sales Tax" in an effort to educate the community on the issue.
The Lompoc City Council voted 4-1 during Monday’s special session to adopt a 2019-21 biennial budget that is heavy on cuts, including the elimination of several positions. The adopted budget does not include any projections from a potential sales tax increase, but the governing body discussed parameters for a ballot measure to increase the city’s sales tax and made plans to further review those options at a future meeting.
Any talk of including projected revenue from a sales tax increase into the 2019-21 biennial budget was shot down by the council majority, a group that includes Councilmen Jim Mosby, Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck. All three suggested they would be open to discussing the matter after the passage of the budget, which was approved June 24.
During that June 24 meeting, Starbuck recommended moving forward with putting a special tax measure before voters that would also include some rebates meant to offset the potential hardships that the tax could impose upon Lompoc’s significant low-income population.
That June recommendation from Starbuck is slated to be discussed further at Thursday's special meeting.
Lompoc's police and fire chiefs have been among the city leaders who have advocated for the sales-tax hike. Fire Chief Gerald Kuras said the additional revenue expected to be generated by the tax is desperately needed by his department, and that sentiment was echoed by Police Chief Joe Mariani, who has pointed to low funding and minimal staffing as being among the biggest challenges facing his department.