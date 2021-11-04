The Lompoc City Council voted Tuesday to run its fire dispatch out of a shared center with six other agencies after a contentious discussion about funding and technology upgrades.
On a 3-2 vote, the council moved to partner with the newly forming Santa Barbara County Fire Protection District Combined Regional Fire Communications Facility.
Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck opposed the move largely based on the city’s current budget status and what they perceived was a lack of a clear funding mechanism.
Under the initial five-year cooperative dispatch agreement, the district will provide all fire and emergency service dispatch at an estimated $350,000 per year, according to Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch said. If renewed, future contracts would run in three-year increments.
Welch said the initial $700,000 cost of the facility would be funded over the first 10 years at a cost to Lompoc of $6,300 per year. The remainder of the balance would be split among remaining partner agencies, which include Carpinteria/Summerland, Montecito, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Santa Barbara City and Santa Barbara County fire departments.
Other costs include the continued, budgeted upgrade to Lompoc fire stations’ alerting systems, and what Welch said were long-overdue upgrades to radios throughout the department.
“We have a $200,000 general fund deficit as we sit here. What are we going to cut? We don’t have the $300,000. We don’t have the money to pay next year’s wages, so we’re getting ahead of ourselves,” Starbuck said.
City Manager Jim Throop said the city would foot the bill from the general fund which he anticipates will see boosts from Measure I sales tax and the Measure Q cannabis tax.
“It’s not how businesses are run,” Vega said, noting the city is still ramping up staff after a long budgetary drought. “It’s hard to believe we can still recommend something without a basic plan.”
But Welch, council members Jeremy Ball and Gilda Cordova, a firefighters union representative and a handful of community members offered impassioned arguments for the centralized center and technology upgrades they say could save lives and provide dispatch redundancies particularly key during catastrophic events.
“It’s your job to go out there and save lives. It’s our job to make sure you have the resources you need to do your job,” Cordova said.
When citizens dial 911, a centralized dispatch center would be able to contact any of the agencies rather than bounce the call forward from agency to agency. Staff would also be trained in physician-approved medical protocol they could talk callers through to help provide initial medical aid until emergency responders arrive on scene.
A joint executive committee comprised of the chiefs of each department would meet monthly to discuss all issues related to the center, and any decisions must be approved by 100% of the those chiefs.
Welch said she’s worked with similar systems at her previous departments in Los Angeles County as well as Jefferson County, Colorado.
“I think, when there’s modern technology that our world brings us and we have the opportunity to get the closest resource in the fastest amount of time on scene, that’s how we save lives. …This new regional center is going to bring us that technology,” Welch said.
“Our radio technology is equally archaic as the police officers’ are,” Welch said.
The Lompoc Police Department will maintain its own dedicated dispatch center.
To help fund the one-time costs, Welch said the department will apply for American Recovery Plan Act funds as well as additional grants. She also recommended the city forgo the budgeted $250,000 traffic light sensor as inadequate.
“In my view, it’s not really a very wise investment. … I’d rather reallocate that money for resources we use every day,” Welch said.
The city should also forget its plan to spend $3.7 million evaluating and attempting to improve existing, aged fire stations, according to Welch. She ran down a litany of safety concerns with the existing stations which lack the compartmentalization and safety measures in place at modern stations.
“We need new infrastructure that is safe for our firefighters' health. That money should be allocated to new fire stations or a new public safety complex where police, fire and dispatch are together rather than investing more money in a building that’s 100-plus years old and one that’s 40 years old … and was never designed as a fire station in the first place,” Welch said.