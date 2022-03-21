Restaurants spurred by COVID shutdowns to take dining outside will be allowed to stay the course through Dec. 31, but owners should work toward bringing them into compliance with existing regulations.
Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously March 15 to adopt an ordinance which further extends their 2020 authorization of temporary outdoor dining facilities. The initial authorization was meant to provide customers access to businesses and keep doors open in spite of state mandates limiting indoor gathering. The emergency ordinance was extended in 2021.
Community Development Director Christie Alarcon warned that, while the ordinance now isn’t set to expire until the end of December, business owners should start planning ahead.
“Some are set up in (Americans with Disabilities Act) parking spots so violate codes that protect accessibility for disabled persons. They’ve just kind of slapped them down in their ADA parking stalls, and that’s not appropriate,” Alarcon said.
She said others violate city code, some have been built atop the parking spaces required for their own venues, and some are placed in Caltrans' right-of-ways.
“At some point we have to start enforcing our codes, and our codes aren’t just things we make up because we want it to be that way. It’s usually us following state law or other laws. So obviously where we can be flexible we will, but there will be some, I’ve seen at least three, that are going to have to take them down,” Alarcon said.
She also noted that, with the state lifting its masking and social distancing mandates, dining establishments are able to go back to maximum occupancy, thereby removing the original need for the emergency ordinance.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova noted the city still has its process in place to allow businesses to develop proper, long-term, outdoor seating areas.
Updating the General Plan
In other news, the council unanimously approved the annual General Plan update but not before pulling it from the consent agenda for discussion.
“When do we start working on the 2060 plan, because I’m tired of looking at the 2030 plan which apparently has nothing really to do with the current state of our city? There are a lot of components in it that we say are really actually not what we’re doing as a city, what we’re practicing as a city,” Cordova said.
City Manager Dean Albro and Alarcon said the lengthy General Plan update process would cost the city about a million dollars, and encouraged the council to keep that in mind during budget planning sessions.
“The Community Development Department is not opposed to updating documents, to bringing this to a more current state,” Alarcon said.
But, she said, there is currently no budget for that.
“We were stale for a very long time. There were no General Plan maintenance fees coming in. We don’t have enough money. Dean worked money and found it and I applied for some grants and luckily we’re stretching it to make (the state-mandated General Plan update) happen,” Alarcon said.
Staff will make adjustments to the city plan to bring back to the council for future review.
“Listening to all the things we fall short on and the money we lack, removing the economic development element out of this is bad timing because one of the things we need to do is have an investment in our community, and lack of that tells the community outsiders looking to invest that we don’t care about economic development,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said.
Establishing a countywide broadband network
The council also heard a report from Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast Collaborative Coordinator Maria Kelly regarding the process of establishing a countywide broadband network. The council agreed March 1 to join the consortium, which aims to bring fiber optic networks into homes throughout the county through the financial support freed up by state and federal legislation.
Previously, broadband funding was provided to the private sector to deploy. New legislation provides funds to governmental agencies and consortia working toward closing the digital divide. Ongoing legislation with funding in place includes California Broadband for All, Digital Equity Act of 2021, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“The overall goal of California Broadband for All is to close the digital divide and ensure accessibility for all for telehealth, workforce development, education and all the other reasons why we have discovered through COVID that we need to be connected,” Kelly said.
The consortium will provide participating communities with mapping tools, surveys of existing digital access or lack thereof, will work toward developing a “regional road map” and keep them apprised of grant opportunities.
Kelly said Lompoc “already has this incredible infrastructure” in its community-owned electrical power and Wi-Fi systems. BCPC will analyze the existing system “to pull up where the gaps might be or where we could enhance,” Kelly said.
She also recommended each participating community ensure broadband becomes an annual budget discussion item in “a utility-type mindset.”
It was a recommendation council members Dirk Starbuck and Jeremy Ball keyed in on.
“You know, the people of Lompoc own their power company and they have loaned broadband $3.8 million already ... that are still owed that. Now we’re looking at annual broadband budget allocations which would start here in another year,” Starbuck said.
Kelly said the issue is just a priority for discussion. "There’s a nuance there. Not to allocate funds but … as part of the conversation to make sure that we’re checking the box for other grants, it’s important to have the conversation.”
“Let’s face it, as a governing body here, our allocation should be to pay off our debt back to the people’s electric utility. We’ve committed, but now we’re committed with empty pockets,” Starbuck responded.
Kelly said the goal of the broadband offering is “not to have it be a negative revenue,” and that there is opportunity for the network to become a public utility “that is making money to pay off that debt.”
“There is proof out there that it can be a win for the community both financially and for equity for all,” Osborne added.
In other business
The council met in closed session on two issues: labor negotiations with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245; and discussion of unspecified, anticipated “significant exposure to litigation.”
In other action, the council:
— Unanimously awarded a $426,602 contract with SecurePro for security equipment for the transit operations/fleet maintenance facility; and
— Adopted an ordinance updating the Lompoc Municipal Code to mandate organic waste disposal reduction as led by state legislation.