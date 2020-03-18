Lompoc City Council declares emergency: Staff to waive utility fees and shut-offs, close City Hall

The moratorium on utility late fees and shut-offs was set to last 60 days from Tuesday, which would put its end date at May 17. The council has the option to alter the plan at its next meeting on April 7.

Councilman Jim Mosby, who made the motion to implement the moratorium, described it as a way to “help ease a little bit of the concern that’s out there.”

“This is [meant] to offset the level of stress that’s out there right now that some of the public is really feeling,” he said. “You wanna stress somebody out real hard? Start shutting off their utilities.”

The council is expected to further discuss how the plan could work long-term at its next meeting on April 7, but the members expressed a desire to get something in place immediately and to have city staff begin reaching out to residents to keep people informed.

Another key piece of that outreach will be the City Hall closure.

There was some internal disagreement among the Council members about taking such a drastic step. Councilman Dirk Starbuck, for example, said he was opposed to having the facility shut off from residents.