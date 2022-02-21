Lompoc’s voting precincts will get a slight tuneup but will see no major changes if the council votes next month to approve an ordinance proposed in a special session on Feb. 16.
During the fourth and final public hearing on the matter, Lompoc City Council members voted 5-0 to approve Map Option 2 as proposed by Daniel Philips of National Demographic Corp. City Attorney Jeff Malawy said the resolution, along with the map, will be presented to the council at its March 1 meeting for final adoption.
The new map will remain in place until the 2030 census when redistricting returns.
“There are no voting rights concerns with the districts in their current form as the districts are effective in electing candidates from protected classes. All districts are contiguous. As far as we know, there is no record of the districts dividing neighborhoods or communities of interest,” Phillips told the council.
The selected option makes minor changes to the map to correct “small deviations.” One change includes adding an empty lot north of Ocean along North D Street to the same district as all other lots along that eastern side of the street, thereby uniting the civic center in one district (District 3).
“Some boundaries (on the existing map) are not as identifiable because there’s some small diversions from straight lines in certain places along the boundary,” Phillips said.
Voters on the south side of East North Avenue, between North 3rd Street and North 7th Street will be represented in District 3 along with their adjacent neighbors. Residents across the street will remain in District 1.
And the line dividing districts 2 and 3 will be straightened along two blocks of North F Street so all voters on the east side between 3rd and 5th streets are in the same district (District 3), erasing an unexplained jog that had those voters in District 2 with their neighbors across the road.
The main issue the adopted map does not address, Phillips said, is shifts in population should the city’s proposed growth pan out in the next 10 years before maps are again redrawn.
“The most underpopulated district is not where the bulk of future growth is expected,” he said.
But the proposed map does address Councilman Dirk Starbuck’s early concern that voters would be disenfranchised by any switch that could cause voters to gain or lose the opportunity to vote in the next district election.
“A small percentage (of voters) would shift to an early election but no one to a later election. There would be no difference in new districts as far as continuity of office,” Phillips said.
No members of the public commented either in person or via streaming services during the Feb. 16 meeting.