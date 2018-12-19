After reviewing several options, the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night decided on a form of a ranked-vote system, combined with public interviews, as the method it will use to appoint its next member and fill its vacant seat.
The discussion on how to select a candidate to take over the council seat that was vacated when former Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne was sworn in as mayor this month took up much of Tuesday night’s meeting, which also included the council approving a reorganization of the city’s management staff.
In addition to settling on the procedure, the council also approved the application questions that candidates will need to answer in order to be considered for the appointment.
The process that was ultimately approved by the council, via a 4-0 vote, will entail candidates submitting applications at City Hall before Jan. 3 (or postmarked by Dec. 31 if sent by mail), and attending a special meeting of the council for public interviews and voting on Jan. 8. The council members and mayor submitted one question apiece for the application, and each candidate will also have three minutes to sell themselves at the public interview. Public comment will be held prior to the interviews on Jan. 8, per the council’s decision.
After the interviews are conducted, the council members and mayor will each assign a rating to each candidate based on the total number of applicants. For example, if there are five candidates, then each will be ranked on a 1-through-5 scale — 1 being the worst and 5 being the best — with each council member and the mayor required to assign a rating for each applicant and no duplicate ratings. The top two point-getters after that round will become finalists, and the finalist who scores higher by more voters will be appointed.
The process is based on the STAR Voting system that was proposed by Osborne, who said she learned about it through the nonpartisan website www.equal.vote. STAR is an acronym for “Score, Then Automatic Runoff.”
The council seemed to prefer that system because it was suggested as among the least likely to produce a tie.
“While a tie is still possible, it rarely occurs,” Osborne said of the system.
Also, as part of the approved motion Tuesday, each of the candidates for the appointment will be allowed to sit in the council chambers during the Jan. 8 meeting and watch their fellow candidates’ interviews.
That decision was critical, as pointed out by City Attorney Jeff Malawy, because it could give an advantage to the candidates who are interviewed near the end, since they will have had a chance to hear other responses. To offset that, the council decided that the interviews would be conducted in a random order, with Malawy drawing names out of a hat.
The decision to utilize the slightly altered STAR Voting system was reached after a discussion involving a variety of other options.
In a staff presentation, Malawy presented several appointment methods for the council to consider.
Among them was a multi-round voting process that the Lompoc City Council most recently used to fill a vacancy in 2014, and a ranked-voting process similar to the STAR Voting system.
Malawy also suggested some more “creative” options, such as having the council members or mayor each nominate a candidate and then vote on that candidate, with the first candidate who receives three votes receiving the appointment. In that scenario, if no one received three votes, then the candidates who received at least one vote would move on to another round of voting. If that still didn’t determine a winner, then the council could select a name from a hat or use some other randomized method.
Another method could have been to have council appointees to commissions or committees, such as the Planning Commission, be utilized to submit votes to break ties.
Malawy pointed out the pros and cons of several of the methods, with the most common drawback being a proclivity for ties.
The state does not mandate any particular method, so the decision was entirely up to the council. The only state requirement was that the seat be filled by Feb. 4, which will mark 60 days after Dec. 6, which is when the Nov. 6 midterm election results were certified by Santa Barbara County.
The council decided at its Dec. 6 meeting to forego a special election, which would have cost an estimated $150,000, and instead go with an appointment process.
The questions/comments that will appear on the appointee application, which was set to be available at cityoflompoc.com and at City Hall, are:
- What will you bring to the dais that you feel is currently missing?
- Are there any conflicts of interest that the public should be made aware of at this time?
- What is your experience working with, or for, a government body (explain how it works differently than a business or nonprofit.)?
- Explain in detail your experience in analyzing a budget. (size, frequency, your role, etc).
In separate action, the council also voted 4-0 to approve a staff recommendation to re-establish the city’s Community Development Department and approve the reorganization and reallocation of positions within the department’s budget.
This move, according to City Manager Jim Throop, would not add any new jobs to the city but would help the city run more efficiently.
During a discussion of the reallocation, Throop revealed that he is planning to forego an assistant city manager — a position that became vacant when former assistant city manager Teresa Gallavan stepped down to take a job in another city — and he said the re-establishment of the Community Development Department would streamline some of the city processes as the city continues to deal with budget deficits.
While most of the changes would be behind the scenes, Throop said, the effects will likely lead to a more improved customer service experience for residents and business owners.
The next regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.