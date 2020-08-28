Lompoc City Council approves $60K in upgrades for TAP TV systems

For the first time in 12 years, the city of Lompoc is due for a significant upgrade to its cable access service.

The Lompoc City Council this month approved using $60,000 from the city’s general fund to purchase new equipment for the Lompoc Media Center that is expected to allow for improved and expanded offerings on TAP TV, the city’s cable access network. The City Council unanimously supported the allocation at its Aug. 18 meeting.

The move was especially welcomed by Greg Ratcliff, the PEG (Public, Education and Government) station manager for the city. In a brief presentation to the governing body, Ratcliff noted that he had overseen a “slow cascade of death” among the equipment utilized by the operation, and he did not sugarcoat the need for upgrades.

“I’ve tried to put this thing together with bubblegum and paper clips for as long as I can,” he said. “We’re to the point now that I can’t fix it that way any longer. The status of the system now is just highlighting the fact that we need to replace it entirely.”

With the funding approved, it is expected that the upgrades will be completed within the next three to four months, Ratcliff said. Under the terms of the City Council’s approval, city staff will need to return with a report on the new equipment after it is installed, as well as a cost breakdown.

Ratcliff noted that the $60,000 cost estimate was based on how much the city of Santa Maria spent last year to upgrade its system with essentially the same equipment that Lompoc is looking to purchase. Because Lompoc doesn’t necessarily need some of the exact components that Santa Maria did, Ratcliff said Lompoc could end up spending a little less.