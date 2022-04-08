Lompoc City Council members voted Monday to provide nearly $1 million for various repairs to the Lompoc Aquatic Center, $2.5 million to replace the city radio networks and $889,000 for parks and recreation, but not until repeatedly questioning the city’s past budgetary practices that left them with virtually no reserves for such maintenance.
Council members Dirk Starbuck, Gilda Cordova and Victor Vega took particular umbrage at the city’s failure to budget for such maintenance under previous budgets, and encouraged their fellow council members and staff to begin a practice of planning ahead.
“The past practice of the city of Lompoc has been very reactive. We wait for something to break, then we find the money to fix it. The General Fund should be run like a utility where we do set money aside,” City Manager Dean Albro agreed.
Most of the funds allocated Monday were carved from the city’s $12.9 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The first of those funds were received by the struggling city this budget cycle. Another draw is slated for 2022-23.
Albro called the ARPA funds “a godsend” that were used in part to pay $350,000 in back payments and about $1 million in loans, some of which sat at 4% to 5% interest.
“It’s really great we get to replace these assets, then look at a more sustainable way of (maintaining city resources),” he said.
In a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Jenelle Osborne absent, the council prioritized maintenance of the multimillion-dollar recreational center used for high school and club swimming, public lap swim, recreational swim and various lessons and therapy programs. The $983,000 allocation is earmarked for replacement of aged tracks on the retractable roof panels, panel motors, water heaters and repair of the dehumidifier.
“I understand we would like to soup up some parks, but it would look really bad if we had to board up our aquatics center,” Community Development Director Christie Alarcon said.
The council also voted 4-0 to allocate $2.5 million for the replacement of the city’s 30-year-old, 735-piece radio equipment and infrastructure that services Fire, Police, Utilities and Public Works departments. The phased program would replace handheld, base and mobile radio units, eight repeaters, police dispatch console, the fixed repeater site and add a new repeater site, all upgraded to a digital/analog system.
The upgrade aligns the city to meet the 2023 deadline to enable such an encryptable radio system.
Cordova noted city staff should look at its agreements with the county as it explores potentially merging fire dispatch services. She took exception to using city funds to replace fire radio systems that could ultimately be handed over to the county under an agreement currently under discussion.
Parks and recreation staff will return to the council with specific proposed projects for expenditure of the $889,000 carve-out.
Starbuck was adamant body cameras be prioritized in the next ARPA funding cycle.
Staff assured him they are seeking grant funding for such cameras, thereby leaving available more ARPA funds for other city needs.
“My confidence in staff is pretty high right now that you can do this, but sometimes we have things fall off in a black hole that’s lost, so let’s work on this,” Starbuck said.
The council also voted 4-0 to close public access and fence off three city-owned properties east of H Street across from the Lompoc Municipal Airport at George Miller Drive. The parcels are due to be leased out to Rancho Laguna for farming.
“There’s a lot of questionable activities right there happening, and I think it needs to be cleaned up. It would be a good investment for our community to tackle this project,” Albro said.
Cordova took exception to limiting Lompoc residents’ access to city-owned land before ultimately voting in favor of the move.
“I don’t think we should limit public access to public (facilities). I guess I feel like our residents have the right to be in city-owned properties if they are for the use of public access, so I would hate for us to write a code that allows us to come back later and say, ‘Nope, you’re not allowed here and you’re not allowed there,’” Cordova said.
Albro said city councils always have the option to adopt ordinance limiting access.
“Maybe I don’t have a point; I just have a problem,” Cordova said.
Vega noted privatizing the zone “also will help us control what goes on there. It will also be a benefit to our business community.”
In other business
On the consent calendar, the council voted 4-0 to:
— Approve the 2019-21 memorandum of understanding with city employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #1245, providing 8% equity adjustments to buyer-warehousers, warehousers, senior wastewater plant operator, wastewater plant-operator-in-training, wastewater plant operator I/II/III; 5% to electrical/mechanical trainee and technicians I/II/III; and 7% to police records technician I/II and office staff assistant I/II/III/IV;
— Adjust certain city salaries to maintain equity given the IBEW negotiation. These include 8% for facility maintenance supervisor, wastewater plant operations supervisor and wastewater superintendent, and 7% for human resources staff assistant.
— Provide $11,275 to fund development and implementation of the Santa Barbara County Regional SB 1383 Food Recovery Plan, a cost-sharing partnership between the county, Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang;
— Sign the Western Assignment Administration Agreement with Northern California Power Agency (NCPA), essentially extending to Dec. 31, 2054, a contract slated to expire Dec. 31, 2024. The Western Area Power Administration is willing to provide, and the city is interested in procuring, energy from the Central Valley Project Base Resource; and
— Change the meeting frequency of the Public Safety Commission from once per month to six times per year. The regular meetings would be held on the third Wednesday of January, March, May, July, September and November.