You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lompoc City Council agrees to waive all of YMCA's 2020 rent payments

Lompoc City Council agrees to waive all of YMCA's 2020 rent payments

072220 Lompoc YMCA 01
Buy Now

The Lompoc Family YMCA, shown while closed to the public on Wednesday, will likely see some cost-savings this year after the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night agreed to waive the facility's rent payments for all of 2020.

 Willis Jacobson

The Lompoc Family YMCA will likely see significant cost savings this year, thanks to the Lompoc City Council agreeing Tuesday night to waive the organization’s rent for all of 2020.

The City Council voted 4-0 — Councilman Dirk Starbuck recused himself, as he owns property near the YMCA — to approve the request from the YMCA, which reported major revenue losses after closing its doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current lease agreement between the YMCA, which owns its building, and the city of Lompoc, which owns the land the building sits on, the YMCA pays the city $568 per month in rent. Along with having those payments waived for the remainder of the year, the YMCA also will be refunded the payments it had already made from January through July.

While Tuesday’s move is expected to provide the YMCA with financial relief during the coronavirus outbreak, the discussion could potentially lead to even greater savings for the organization in the years ahead.

The City Council mostly limited its YMCA discussion on Tuesday night to the rent waiver, as that was the request included on the night’s agenda. The YMCA, however, made other appeals to the city that are slated to be brought back for discussion at future meetings.

Among those, the YMCA is asking that its rent be dropped to $1 per year for the remainder of the lease agreement, which is in effect through 2028.

“This request is comparable to other nonprofit organizations in the city,” said Tommy Speidel, the Lompoc Family YMCA's executive director.

Speidel listed the Lompoc Museum and Lompoc Art Association as examples of nonprofits with $1 annual leases with the city, but those agreements were not immediately verified.

Further, YMCA leaders requested that the YMCA receive a monthly credit on its utility bills as a way to offset the costs the YMCA incurs for landscaping and grounds maintenance. According to the YMCA’s lease with the city, those duties were supposed to be performed by city workers. With the city short-staffed in recent years, though, the YMCA began contracting its own landscape services.

Those costs add up to $250 to $500 per month, Speidel said.

Lucy Thoms-Harrington, a longtime YMCA supporter and the Lompoc Chamber’s 2019 selection for Lompoc Valley Woman of the Year, said the requests from the YMCA had her complete support.

“I’ve seen the direct impact [of the YMCA] to youth, to families and to seniors in our community,” she said. “Our daughter attended an after-school program at Los Berros [elementary school] and it shaped her life. She found friends, she saw how giving communities act toward one another, and it’s made a difference in all of our lives.”

Councilwoman Gilda Cordova acknowledged early in Tuesday’s discussion that she was a member of the Lompoc Family YMCA’s board of directors. City Attorney Jeff Malawy said Cordova didn’t need to recuse herself since she did not have a financial stake in the organization.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who made the motion that ultimately passed, included a stipulation that the YMCA’s other requests be brought back at a later date for discussion. Whenever that discussion occurs, it is expected that city staff will have prepared a report about how the suggested lease amendments could impact the city’s general fund.

Speidel suggested the requests, if approved, could go a long way toward helping the Lompoc Family YMCA — which is part of the Channel Islands YMCA system — maintain its services.

“Our hope is with these changes we’ll be able to refocus our financial resources on serving youth and families in the Lompoc community,” he said.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's first 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone
Local News

Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's first 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations, Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

Lompoc animal shelter still being considered for consolidation as new contract takes effect
Local News

Lompoc animal shelter still being considered for consolidation as new contract takes effect

  • Updated

Esteban Rodriguez, the county’s operations manager of animal services, said Friday that the county was “exploring possible consolidation” that could result in the Lompoc shelter shutting down, but he cautioned that the process was still in the early stages and said that it shouldn’t have any effect on the immediate status of the La PAWS shelter at 1501 W. Central Ave.

+3
After enduring months of illegal fireworks, Lompoc group pushes for complete ban
Local News

After enduring months of illegal fireworks, Lompoc group pushes for complete ban

  • Updated

More than two dozen Lompoc residents, many with signs expressing displeasure with fireworks, rallied outside City Hall ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council. Once the meeting began, most of them filed inside to voice their concerns and call on the governing body to ramp up enforcement of fireworks violations and to reintroduce a complete ban on all fireworks in the city.

Lompoc City Council approves pay raises for police officers; City manager gives update on closures
Local News

Lompoc City Council approves pay raises for police officers; City manager gives update on closures

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement with the Lompoc Police Officers’ Association that will result in all sworn and non-sworn officers receiving a 2% salary increase. Additionally, City Manager Jim Throop used Tuesday night’s meeting to provide an update on city facilities and programs that were closed or stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News