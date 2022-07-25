Lompoc City Council/ Planning Commission 7 19 2022

Lompoc city leaders unanimously approved the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan during the July 19 joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council.

“Having a cohesive plan that incorporates all the elements of use and travel methods is a great success for the city of Lompoc. I think it’s understated, the fact that a lot of time we miss out on funding opportunities because we don’t have a plan for the future, and that seems to have been our legacy all these decades,” Councilwoman Gilda Cordova said.

In May 2019, Caltrans awarded Lompoc a Sustainable Communities Transportation Planning Grant funded through Senate Bill 1 to create the plan which directly addresses the following state routes: Ocean Avenue from city boundary to city boundary and H Street from Purísima Road to Ocean Avenue.

Key takeaways from data gathered through community outreach included the need to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, along with implementation of beautification elements and landscaping. 
RRM Design Group presented the Lompoc City Council with the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan, which was unanimously approved during the July 19 joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council.
Phil Dravage, who works for Verdin Co., replaces lights in the clock at H Street and Ocean Avenue in Lompoc in 2020. A new streetscape improvement plan addresses Ocean Avenue from city boundary to city boundary and H Street from Purisima Road to Ocean Avenue. 

Ryon Memorial Park sports field gets a refresh in time for Lompoc Youth Football league's season start in August 2021. Lompoc council members on July 19 unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing staff to apply for $200,000 in funding from the California Foundation for Parks & Recreation for the Ryon Park Playground Project. The resolution also authorized the expenditure of $400,000 in matching funds from the city for the project.
The Lompoc Planning Commission joined the July 19 City Council meeting to discuss the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan.
