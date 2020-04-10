Lompoc church offers safe Easter experience

After area Easter egg hunts were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lompoc Foursquare Church offered a safer way to get holiday candy.
Organizers held a drive-through candy basket distribution in a church parking lot on Thursday and Friday.
About 350 baskets were given to children up through the sixth grade, who were greeted in their vehicles by costumed church members, including the Easter bunny and a chicken.
Lompoc Foursquare has moved online through the COVID-19 restrictions, streaming Easter and regular services as well as other events at mylfc.com.
