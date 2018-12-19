Students at Clarence Ruth Elementary School received early Christmas gifts Tuesday, thanks to the efforts of New Hope Christian Church and an anonymous retailer.
Members of the church visited the school to drop off a pair of new name-brand shoes, socks and candy for each of the school’s 543 students. They also left goody bags for each of the school’s staff members.
Representatives of the church had visited the school previously to measure each student’s shoe size.
"We are extremely appreciative of the kindness delivered to Clarence Ruth today,” Principal Judie Denton said. “It was especially touching to see the faces of the children and hear one young lady say, 'Oh my gosh, I needed new shoes!'"
The vendor that provided the new shoes was not revealed.
A statement from the Lompoc Unified School District office noted that the district “commends the New Hope Christian Church and anonymous donor for their support, donation, and, most importantly, for instilling a spirit of giving in the students.”