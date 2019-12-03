The Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade remains on track for Friday evening, despite forecasts of potential rain.
This year’s parade, themed “Ringing in the Holidays,” is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday on the corner of West Pine Avenue and North H Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, that plan remained in place, even with weather.com forecasting a partly cloudy sky on Friday with a 20% chance of rain.
Mario Guerrero Jr., the city’s recreation manager, said Tuesday that he would be monitoring weather forecasts closely throughout the week and that a potential postponement decision would not be made until Friday.
“We’ll evaluate Friday morning,” said Guerrero, who noted that the parade can be held in light rain. “At the worst case, [a decision will be made] early Friday afternoon.”
If a postponement is deemed necessary, the city has already set Friday, Dec. 13, as a backup date.
Assuming the weather cooperates, the parade is set to deliver its usual holiday cheer.
More than 50 entrants have signed on to participate in the parade, which will move south down H Street, west on Ocean Avenue and conclude at I Street.
The parade, which is also being coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, will be followed by a celebration at Centennial Park, located on the corner of East Cypress Avenue and South H Street. That downtown gathering will include the announcement of parade winners, as well as the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and opportunities to visit with Santa Claus.
Although the weather could prove to be problematic, the weather.com 10-day forecast offers some encouragement as the chance of rain jumps from 20% on Friday to 70% on Saturday.
The last time the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade was postponed due to weather was in 2014. After rain continued on the makeup day that year, the parade was ultimately canceled.
Guerrero said he was confident this year’s event wouldn’t meet that same fate.
“It’s gonna be a fun time,” he said. “Bundle up. Put your beanies and scarves on — and maybe your rain gear.”