Lompoc children gifted more than 115 bicycles, helmets through Fabing 'Bikes 4 Kids' drive

More than 115 brand new bicycles and helmets were given out to Lompoc-area children as part of the 2019 Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids drive.
The items were handed out during a giveaway event Dec. 21 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. Children from families in need were the recipients of the bikes and helmets.
The Fabing family issued a statement after the drive thanking all those community members and organizations that offered support. This year marked the 13th-straight for the annual event, which is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student-athlete who died in 2005 at the age of 17.
“We are happy to say that it was a huge success this year and we were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 115 bikes this year,” read a portion of the statement. “We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small but rewarding way and remember Brice on this 14th-year anniversary of his passing. Without your continued support for the program and to Brice’s memory, many kids wouldn’t have received such a special Christmas this season.”
The bicycles were distributed through several local nonprofit agencies. Those included: the Community Action Commission, Lompoc Family YMCA, Domestic Violence Solutions, Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, Foster Care program, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridgehouse, Hope House and Halfway Recovery Home.
The Fabing family also issued a special thank you to 11-year-old Bella Vickery-Campos and her mom Christina Vickery-Campos. The duo put on bake sales this year that raised enough money to purchase 75 helmets and, also, collected bikes.
“What a true blessing,” read the statement from the Fabings. “So beyond grateful for their help.”
The family also thanked the Kiwanis Club, led by Monika Bennet and Jim Hall, for donating more than 25 bikes and volunteering at the giveaway event; to Score for donating helmet bags; to the Lompoc Walmart for building dozens of bikes and helping gather them all; and to Deacon Paul from La Purisma Catholic Church for blessing the bikes.
Other ongoing sponsors include the Lompoc Economic Development Association, the city of Lompoc employees, IBEW 1218, the Lompoc Elks Lodge and Toyota of Lompoc.
“Thank you so much everyone, again, and may God continue to bless those who sponsored our program,” the family said.