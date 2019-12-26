Lompoc children gifted more than 115 bicycles, helmets through Fabing 'Bikes 4 Kids' drive

More than 115 brand new bicycles and helmets were given out to Lompoc-area children as part of the 2019 Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids drive.

The items were handed out during a giveaway event Dec. 21 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. Children from families in need were the recipients of the bikes and helmets.

The Fabing family issued a statement after the drive thanking all those community members and organizations that offered support. This year marked the 13th-straight for the annual event, which is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student-athlete who died in 2005 at the age of 17.

“We are happy to say that it was a huge success this year and we were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 115 bikes this year,” read a portion of the statement. “We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small but rewarding way and remember Brice on this 14th-year anniversary of his passing. Without your continued support for the program and to Brice’s memory, many kids wouldn’t have received such a special Christmas this season.”

