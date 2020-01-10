Lompoc Chamber to host 'Speed Networking' event

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to participate in a Speed Networking event scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Events Mission Valley, 138 North B St.

Like speed dating but without the romance, the Speed Networking gathering will provide a chance for employees, business owners, and entrepreneurs to get to know their commerce neighbors through quick-fire questions and casual conversation. Speed networking is a way to broaden business contacts and discover new opportunities that help growing businesses in the local economy, according to the Lompoc Chamber.

The cost for the event is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. RSVPs, which are required by Jan. 24, can be made online at http://bit.ly/SpeedNetworking2020; by calling 805-736-4567, ext. 223; or by e-mailing marlee@Lompoc.com.

The event will begin with check-in and mingling at 5:30 p.m., with the program slated to start at 6. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages (non-alcoholic drinks will be provided) and business cards. There will be a spread of appetizers, and door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.

