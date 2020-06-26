Lompoc Chamber seeking nominations for 2020 awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2020 awards banquet, which it plans to celebrate virtually this summer.

Nominations are being accepted now for Man and Woman of the Year awards, as well as for the 2020 Small Business Excellence Award and 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award. Nominations are due by Sunday, July 19.

The winners will be announced, presented with the traditional accolades, and virtually celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Chamber won't host its traditional luncheon out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nomination forms can be found and downloaded at www.lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.

Man and Woman of the Year nominations should include letters of support from the community. They can be mailed or dropped off to the Lompoc Chamber at 111 South I St., Lompoc, CA 93436; or e-mailed to marlee@lompoc.com with the subject line “Man/Woman of the Year [Name]”.

For more information about the 2020 Chamber awards, call the Lompoc Chamber office at 805-736-4567, e-mail chamber@lompoc.com, or visit www.lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.

