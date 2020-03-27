You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Chamber seeking input on how pandemic is affecting local businesses

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking community input, via an online survey, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local business.

The Chamber is requesting that representatives of all Lompoc Valley businesses, nonprofits and organizations fill out the survey located at: https://surveynuts.com/surveys/take?id=196137&c=7443791441NDPF.

Businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to complete the survey, as all community input is needed and encouraged, according to staff.

"To effectively assist our community in addressing the impacts of COVID-19, we need to better understand the challenges our local businesses are facing at the ground level," said Amber Wilson, president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber. 

Community partners and organizations are encouraged to share the survey with other members of the Lompoc Valley business community to assist the Chamber in getting a wide range of responses.

The questions in the survey focus on a wide range of impacts. The survey includes multiple-choice questions, as well as spaces to write in unique responses.

A COVID-19 resource page developed by the Lompoc Chamber can be accessed by visiting http://bit.ly/BizResourcesCovid-19.

