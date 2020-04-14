Lompoc Chamber seeking input from employers with 'Open for Business' survey

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking business owners, employers, and community leaders to participate in its “Open for Business” survey.

The online survey can be found on the Chamber’s COVID-19 resource page at www.lompoc.com/covid-19.html. The survey will be used to update the Chamber’s online list of local restaurants that are offering take-out, delivery or online options, as well as those that have had to close temporarily.

Responses to the “Open for Business” survey will be posted with live updates for correct and current statuses, and will be available on both the Chamber’s website and Facebook page.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber also has been gathering data from businesses on how the coronavirus outbreak has affected them. The “Covid-19 Economic Impact Survey,” also available on the Chamber’s resource website, focuses on what measures businesses have had to take in order to remain open, or what has caused their closure.