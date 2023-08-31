Five standout community leaders were recently honored at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Awards Banquet, held Aug. 25 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center.
"Every year we get a chance to highlight the greatness within the Lompoc community that happens daily through these amazing individuals," said Chamber CEO De’Vika Stalling.
The title of 'Man and Woman of the Year' went to Lester Evans, a member of Meals on Wheels, and Shelby Wild Brown, owner and operator of Route 1 Farmers Market.
Other awardees included: Monty Montgomery of PCH Street Wine Bar & Salon, who accepted the 2023 New Business Award; Antonio Rodriguez of Floriano’s Mexican Restaurant, winner of the 2023 Small Business Excellence Award; and Oscar Diaz of Community Bank of Santa Maria, who received the 2023 Chamber Volunteer of the Year award.
"These folks represent the unique and diverse fabric of our community and collectively have a hand in making the Lompoc Valley a better place for all," said Stalling.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.